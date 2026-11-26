In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can steal the Legendary Black Eagle Import Kalinga .50 pistol from a warehouse in Balsero. There’s also a second Legendary weapon hidden behind some crates at the back of the building. Here’s the Black Eagle Warehouse GTA 6 safe code, where to find the warehouse, and how to get both weapons.

Black Eagle Warehouse Safe Code in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Black Eagle Warehouse GTA 6 safe code is 031462 , and the office door code is 789987 . You can enter both codes as soon as you reach the keypads. Make sure to include the zero at the start of the safe code.

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However for a more detailed breakdown of how to get the codes and where to find the secret Legendary Black Eagle Import M306 TMR rifle, check out the walkthrough below:

Black Eagle Warehouse GTA 6 Location

The Black Eagle Warehouse is next to the Black Eagle Ammu-Nation in Balsero, west of Vice City. Look for the gun shop near Griffin Shooting Range. The warehouse is the building immediately to its right.

Here’s the exact Black Eagle Warehouse location in GTA 6 on the Leonida map:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Open the Black Eagle Warehouse Safe in GTA 6

Enter the Black Eagle Ammu-Nation next to the warehouse and head to the back of the store. Crouch and slip through the staff door, then look to your left for a notepad on the desk. The note points you to a shooting target across the room.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Check the numbers on the shooting target to find the warehouse office door code, 789987 . We recommend using L2 or Photo Mode to zoom in on the target.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Leave the gun shop, and look for the small opening at the warehouse’s loading bay and slip through it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The locked office door is immediately to your right. The employees may get up as you enter, so head straight to the keypad and enter 789987 .

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Inside the office, quickly interact with the computer on the desk. The Black Eagle Warehouse safe code is the owners mom’s birthday, which is written on the green sticky note.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Enter 031462 on the safe and grab the Legendary Black Eagle Import Kalinga .50 pistol.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Black Eagle Import Kalinga is a .50 caliber pistol, and one of the most powerful in the game. It also has a pretty snazzy silver tiger-striped design and just looks cool.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Get the Black Eagle Import M306 TMR Rifle in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Before you leave, head to the fenced-off storage area at the back of the warehouse. Push open the door and enter the caged area.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Hop into the forklift around the corner and move the crates blocking the narrow passage. The screenshot below shows which crates you need to move.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once there’s enough room, squeeze past the crates and open the weapon case at the back to pick up the Legendary Black Eagle Import M306 TMR rifle.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The M306 TMR comes with a built-in suppressor and an adjustable zoom scope, so it’s worth grabbing while you’re already there for the Kalinga .50. And that is everything you can get in the Black Eagle Warehouse GTA 6 location.

Fore more secret weapons in Grand Theft Auto VI, check out our Little Friend SMG Scarface Easter Egg guide, as well as our walkthrough on how to defeat Satan to get the Hellspawn Shotgun.