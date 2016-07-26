Anyone Can Be Evan Weiss in Into It. Over It.’s New Video for “No EQ”

Andy Warhol once famously predicted that in the future, everyone would be famous for 15 minutes. Well, it’s the future and Evan Weiss is famous as h*ck.

For a certain subgenre of rock, the Into It. Over It. frontman has become the guy—an accidental poster boy for sincere songwriters with sleeve tattoos, flannel, and thick-framed glasses who get sidelined in “revival” trends. But fame is fleeting and Weiss knows this. He plays with this notion in the new video for “No EQ,” in which everyone in the world has the chance to jack his style with an official Into It. Over It. American Emo Rocker Costume Kit™.

Videos by VICE

The video is wonderfully weird and self-aware, poking fun at the idea that careers in music are fickle and success is temporary. It’s also a terrifying look at what the world would be like if everyone looked and acted like Evan Weiss. (Discogs would need to beef up their servers, that’s for sure.) So put on your strategically cuffed straight-leg jeans and watch this video through the holes in your Weiss Mask. Just don’t throw it in the trash when you’re done.

“No EQ” is off of Into It. Over It.’s very excellent third album, Standards, available from Triple Crown Records. Into It. Over It. has a whole bunch of international shows coming up. Dates below.

* = w/ Jeremy Enigk

JULY

26 – Milwuakee, WI – Shank Hall *

28 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club *

29 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (Official Lollapalooza After Party) *

30 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter *



SEPTEMBER

03-04 – Philadelphia, PA – Made In America Festival

23-25 – Cincinnati, OH – Midpoint Music Festival

27 – Wollongong, Australia – Rad Bar

28 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

29 – Fortitude Valley, Australia – Black Bear Lodge

30 – Footscray, Australia – The Rev

OCTOBER

14 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met

15 – Hamden, CT – The Outer Space

16 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

17 – Ithaca, NY – The Haunt

20 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

21 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

23 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

26 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

27 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

28 – Palatine, IL – Durty Nellie’s

​31 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

NOVEMBER

04-06 – Austin, TX – Sound on Sound Festival

06 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo

07 – Bremen, Germany – Tower

08 – Berlin, Germany – Privat Club

09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Cafe vs Lese

10 – Munster, Germany – Gleis 22

11 – Trier, Germany – Ex Haus

12 – Cologne, Germany – Underground 2

13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

14 – London, UK – St. Pancras Old Church (Curated Set: Greatest Hits & Request)

15 – Brighton, UK – Sticky Mikes

16 – London, UK – The Lexington (Intersections + Standards in full)

17 – London, UK – The Lexington (Proper in full + Twelve Towns, EPs, 52 Weeks rarities)

18 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

19 – Manchester, UK – Star & Garter

20 – Glasgow, UK – Mono