Anyone Can Be Evan Weiss in Into It. Over It.’s New Video for “No EQ”

Andy Warhol once famously predicted that in the future, everyone would be famous for 15 minutes. Well, it’s the future and Evan Weiss is famous as h*ck.
For a certain subgenre of rock, the Into It. Over It. frontman has become the guy—an accidental poster boy for sincere songwriters with sleeve tattoos, flannel, and thick-framed glasses who get sidelined in “revival” trends. But fame is fleeting and Weiss knows this. He plays with this notion in the new video for “No EQ,” in which everyone in the world has the chance to jack his style with an official Into It. Over It. American Emo Rocker Costume Kit™.
Videos by VICE
The video is wonderfully weird and self-aware, poking fun at the idea that careers in music are fickle and success is temporary. It’s also a terrifying look at what the world would be like if everyone looked and acted like Evan Weiss. (Discogs would need to beef up their servers, that’s for sure.) So put on your strategically cuffed straight-leg jeans and watch this video through the holes in your Weiss Mask. Just don’t throw it in the trash when you’re done.
“No EQ” is off of Into It. Over It.’s very excellent third album, Standards, available from Triple Crown Records. Into It. Over It. has a whole bunch of international shows coming up. Dates below.
* = w/ Jeremy Enigk
JULY
26 – Milwuakee, WI – Shank Hall *
28 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club *
29 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (Official Lollapalooza After Party) *
30 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter *
SEPTEMBER
03-04 – Philadelphia, PA – Made In America Festival
23-25 – Cincinnati, OH – Midpoint Music Festival
27 – Wollongong, Australia – Rad Bar
28 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory
29 – Fortitude Valley, Australia – Black Bear Lodge
30 – Footscray, Australia – The Rev
OCTOBER
14 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met
15 – Hamden, CT – The Outer Space
16 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
17 – Ithaca, NY – The Haunt
20 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s
21 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
22 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
23 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
26 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
27 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
28 – Palatine, IL – Durty Nellie’s
31 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
NOVEMBER
04-06 – Austin, TX – Sound on Sound Festival
06 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo
07 – Bremen, Germany – Tower
08 – Berlin, Germany – Privat Club
09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Cafe vs Lese
10 – Munster, Germany – Gleis 22
11 – Trier, Germany – Ex Haus
12 – Cologne, Germany – Underground 2
13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
14 – London, UK – St. Pancras Old Church (Curated Set: Greatest Hits & Request)
15 – Brighton, UK – Sticky Mikes
16 – London, UK – The Lexington (Intersections + Standards in full)
17 – London, UK – The Lexington (Proper in full + Twelve Towns, EPs, 52 Weeks rarities)
18 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach
19 – Manchester, UK – Star & Garter
20 – Glasgow, UK – Mono