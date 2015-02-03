It’s a Thumb-Shaped Thumb Drive

Photographer Justin Poulsen makes eye-catching props to aid his architectural and advertising photography, the most recent of which is a set of thumb drives that look like severed human thumbs. Replete with its own photo and GIF series, the bloodcurdling curiosities were produced to showcase Poulsen’s personal portfolio. Cast from a mold of his very own left-hand digit, the drives look eerily real at first glance. Regardless of whether potential clients will be impressed by his craftsmanship, or assume that Poulsen is playing a Black Mirror-worthy practical joke, this project deserves a thumbs up.

See more of Poulsen’s photography on his website.

