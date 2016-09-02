James Blake and Vince Staples Have Teamed Up for a Super Smooth Remix of “Timeless”

For a rare moment, James Blake has become unforgettable. In part, his visibility has been the result of several fitting and petty news stories involving, among other things, a passive-aggressive argument with Hudson Mohawke and confusion over rental agreements with Chance the Rapper, but it’s also his gorgeous third album The Colour in Anything which has kept him at the forefront of this year’s cultural conversations. And you know who else has also become unforgettable recently? The rapper Vince Staples, who none of us deserve because he’s so god damn impressive. All of which is to say, this new track which features the two of them is either a serendipitous gift or the result of some incredibly well orchestrated management teams.

The track is called “Timeles” and it’s originally from The Colour in Anything, but this new version features Vince Staples dropping his signature flows all over the thing. You can listen to it below and ponder exactly what part James Blake played in shifting the sound of rap over the last few years.

Catch James Blake at the following dates:

27.10 Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

28.10 Limelight 1, Belfast, Ireland

30.10 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)

01.11 Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London, UK

02.11 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

03.11 Academy, Manchester, UK

05.11 02 Academy Brixton, London (SOLD OUT)