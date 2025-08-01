Josh Freese Is ‘Incredibly Excited’ To Be Back With Nine Inch Nails: ‘To Be Part of That Energy Again Feels Amazing’

Josh Freese got fired from the Foo Fighters earlier this year, just to turn around and re-join Nine Inch Nails, which he could not be happier about.

“Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I needed to step away from life on the road to be home with my family,” Freese, who also plays punk legends The Vandals, wrote in an Instagram post, commenting on the major move.

Videos by VICE

“Nine Inch Nails was a band that left me walking off stage every single night thinking, ‘That was incredible. We absolutely crushed it.’ … That level of intensity, pride, and satisfaction after each show is something I’ve rarely experienced anywhere,” he continued.

“Now, being back on tour with Trent and the crew — helping them do what they do best night after night — is something I’m incredibly excited about,” Freese concluded. “To be part of that energy again feels amazing. If you get a chance to catch one of these shows over the next six weeks, I promise, they’re going to be absolutely unforgettable.”

The news comes as Nine Inch Nails just wrapped up the European leg of their Peel It Back tour, which will come stateside next month, kicking off in Oakland on Aug. 3 before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Check out the full list of dates below: