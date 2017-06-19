Katy Perry Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts

In tonight’s episode of The Therapist on VICELAND, Katy Perry confesses to Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh that she’s struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past.

In the clip above, the Witness singer says that though she’s made it through dark times, singing and songwriting have been important coping mechanisms: “I wrote that song ‘By the Grace of God’ because, you know, I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me,” she explains tearfully. “And you know, I get to live this wonderful life and I work very hard at it, and I’ve been given this gift. But I know that God has his hand on me, and sometimes I go through things, and I just think they’re too intense. And he swoops in and shows me that it’s his grace that brings me through it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Perry talks openly with Dr. Singh about her past struggles. The full episode airs tonight on VICELAND at 10:30 PM.

If you or someone you know has been struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, call the the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.