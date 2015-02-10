Metalcore Dude Goes on ‘The Price Is Right,’ Hilarity Ensues



Adam Dutkiewicz, left, plays guitar with Killswitch Engage. Photo via Wikipedia Portugal

You guys, I have a confession to make: I fucking LOVE The Price Is Right. My sophomore year of college, my roommate Tucker and I used to skip class to eat Jimmy John’s and watch it on the couch of our dorm room. Now, I am no longer in college. I am a music blogger, and am no longer able to watch The Price Is Right, except for when a famous musician appears on it. Fortunately for me, and the rest of the internet, Adam Dutkiewicz, who is in the metalcore band Killswitch Engage, appeared on The Price Is Right recently, which meant that I got a chance to watch The Price Is Right at work.

Just as Adam Dutkiewicz of Killswitch Engage was up to win a jewelry box full of mixed metals and diamonds and stuff, he used his guitar to mix metal and hardcore and make metalcore music with his band. He didn’t even care that he didn’t win that dumb jewelry box! He looks so happy in his flat-billed trucker hat, black hoodie, black flip-flops, and black jorts, ecstatically running around onstage as he wins a lawnmower and then OH MY GOD LOOK HOW HAPPY HE IS AT 6:05 WHEN HE FINDS OUT HE’S UP TO WIN A NEW CAR! I have never felt more tense than when I watched Adam Dutkiewicz, who again, plays guitar for Killswitch Engage, shriek as he tries to guess the price of a canary-yellow 2015 Honda Fit, only to WIN THE MOTHERFUCKING HONDA WITH HIS LAST POSSIBLE GUESS. Drew Carey, who has coasted through his Price Is Right‘s hosting gig while making fun of every single contestant who touches the stage, barely knows what to do with Dutkiewicz, who might actually be the most excited and animated person alive. There is nothing more beautiful than when Dutkiewicz finds out he’s on his way to The Showcase and unleashes a guttural metalcore-bro scream straight from the mouth of hell. He then went and won his Showcase, which meant he got a trip to a botanical garden, a sleeper trailer, AND ANOTHER NEW CAR!!!

Overall, Dutkiewicz was the platonic ideal of a Price Is Right contestant—he guessed prices with savvy, shouted out his dog Steve (Carey followed up his comment by barking and then saying, “I said hi to him in dog”), and was enthusiastic and good-natured throughout the whole thing. Not to mention, he is ridiculously good at guessing the prices of things.

Watch Dutkiewicz’s entire The Price Is Right appearance below.