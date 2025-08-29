Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets Patch to Address Crashing Issues

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has finally arrived and by all accounts, is a great game, despite being hampered by some pretty significant issues due to Unreal Engine 5.

While we wait for those issues to be ironed out, Konami and Virtuos dropped the 1.1.2 patch for the game on Steam and Consoles.

metal gear solid delta: Snake Eater patch notes

Per the official Konami website, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XIS update went live today, August 29. Meanwhile, the update for Steam was released yesterday.

Update Ver. 1.1.2 for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater includes the following improvements:

Resolved an issue where performing consecutive survival knife attacks to secure food could cause the game to crash under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where removing the Crocodile Cap from the Survival Viewer while equipped could cause the game to crash under certain conditions.

Addressed crashes that could occur when collecting food near a hungry crocodile under certain conditions.

Corrected an issue where transitioning from a roll into a crawl could cause the character model to float in mid-air.

Fixed an issue where player movement could become restricted under certain conditions in areas where Intrusion View is used.

Resolved an issue where the game could crash under certain conditions while in Radio Window.

Those are some wild gameplay issue repairs, but given the reported performance issues, I’m sure players would much rather hear some news on clearing those up.

At any rate, it is good to see that they cleared up problems that occur when doing something as simple as picking up food near a crocodile.

I don’t know, that sounds like the type of issue that should have put Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on pause for a few more months before its release. It’s not like they had GTA 6 to deal with anymore.

I will, however, be taking to the internet to find a video of Snake floating in midair because he went from a roll to a crawl. I feel like someone could have gotten some mileage out of that.