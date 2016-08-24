Florida Death Metal Greats Obituary Just Dropped a Brutal New Single, “Loathe”

Obituary is BACK, baby! Not that they ever went anywhere, of course, but the Floriday death metal greats are gearing up for a new release, and have just dropped a brand spankin’ new song upon our unsuspecting heads. “Loathe” comes off the band’s upcoming new live album,10,000 Ways To Die, which is due out this October 21 on CD and digital via Relapse Records.

Anyone who knows this band knows exactly what to expect here, and as always, the Obituary boys deliver. “Loathe” is blessed with the band’s iconic hairy, goopy, swampy tone, and would slot neatly onto an album like World Demise; the brothers Tardy are in fine fettle, and that groove—THAT FUCKING GROOVE—buddy, I’ll tell ya, it doesn’t get much better. I’m over here headbanging at my desk like an idiot as I type this, and I don’t even care how ridiculous I look. That’s how good this fucking song is.

Preorders are live on the Relapse webstore, or you an grab it directly from Obit’s Bandcamp page. Fans might want to keep an eye on Noisey in the coming months, too, as we’ve got some very special Obituary coverage heading your way…

