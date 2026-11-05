The Internet Is an Angry, Optimistic Place, Week #9

Welcome to RATED AND SLATED, the column that’s terminally online so you don’t have to be.
RATED AND SLATED
JOHNNY DEPP AS SCROOGE
Videos by VICE
Can we be entirely sure that Johnny Depp is actually in character here and not in fact being visited by the ghosts of his past (Amber Heard), present (his ruined career), and future (an assisted-living facility where staff spoon meals directly into his once beautiful face)?
THE WORLD OF DAVID WALLIAMS
Do spare a thought for the poor VICE journalist who was on their way to Alton Towers just as it was announced that The World of David Walliams would be closing. They got as far as the service station at Newport Pagnell when the acid kicked in. Everyone started looking like a character out of Little Britain, and in the toilets, the face of Matt Lucas stared back from the mirror. Better get a Burger King, it’s going to be a lengthy detour.
NOT HAVING KIDS
If a life without children seems like one of woeful self-indulgence and hedonism then think again. I’ve found a healthy outlet for the energy that would otherwise go into making a family—constructing a scale replica of the giant mecha out of Gundam Wing. While my friends busy themselves with school runs and soccer practice, I’m building a fully sustainable armored mobile suit in an abandoned warehouse just off skid row. This wholesome hobby is also environmentally-friendly as I’m only using recycled material: all these used syringes, glass pipes, ziplock bags, and sheets of aluminium foil, which I’d just be throwing away otherwise. Only problem is, I don’t know who to leave my XXXG-01W Wing Gundam to when I die, which is a pressing concern right now as my heart beat is a little off after that last speed ball.
YOU CAN’T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT
Sam Fender is a man of the people and understands that in the UK right now you can’t always get what you want—freedom of speech, an affordable pint, face-sitting porn—but if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need from the nation’s premier department store: A new Dual Boiler Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, which, retailing at £2,249.95, you’d need Rolling Stones royalties to actually afford.
PURE DEVOTION TO A BIT
Overmono called, and they’re gonna need that dog back Andrew.
3 SMALL MERCIES
IT’S GONNA BE OK (I PROMISE)
RED PANTS
Wrong. I am Big Ledge. I could easily rock these on the strip. You won’t be laughing when I’m riding in a limo with the baddie I pulled after winning big with this deck of marked cards. We’ll be drinking champagne until the casino gangsters strangle me to death with my own flares.
DRAMATIC EXITS
Dying at a birthday party after devouring the aesthetic social media cake? That’s my weekend plans sorted.
Follow Adam on Instagram @yungtolstoi