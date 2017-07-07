Immerse Yourself in the Calming Ocean of Two New Songs From Rhye

If you’ve felt particularly centred today, it’s probably due to the fact that a renewed calm energy has been released into the world (or at least, onto Apple Music), via two new songs from the R&B duo Rhye. “Please” and “Summer Days” are their first new releases since the (outstanding) 2013 album Woman. Existing fans will be pleased to know that the new material doesn’t stray too far from the old, with singer Milosh’s androgynous voice doing most of the emotional heavy lifting. “Please” is a piano-led, mid-tempo track which I would classify as “easy listening but actually cool,” while “Summer Days” is livelier (though it still retain’s the group’s signature chill), and is, as it happens, an especially pretty song to hear on a summer day.

“Please” is accompanied by a moody greyscale visual which premiered on NPR, and which you can watch above. You can also hear “Summer Days” underneath this here body of text, because we want the best for you.

