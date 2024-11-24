‘STALKER 2’ to Release Its First Major Patch, Fixing Many Issues

STALKER 2 has been the latest major release to experience a wave of controversy. At launch, many players took notice of the game’s many bugs and glitches. However, GSC Game World has heard our pleas! Indeed, the developer is releasing a major update for STALKER 2 to go live within the week (November 24).

Among the patch notes, GSC Game World made sure to address the most pressing issues the game has. Without further ado? Let’s get into this update.

‘stalker 2’ first patch notes

‘STALKER 2’ Crash Fixes, including:

Issues and memory allocation failures, which previously caused the game to exit unexpectedly, particularly around rendering, skeletal meshes, and quest-related cutscenes.

Main Quest Progression Fixes, including:

Several bugs blocking the main quest progression, NPCs getting stuck in objects, incorrect quest markers, and issues with quest cutscenes.

Revision of the main quests (like Visions of Truth or A Minor Incident) to ensure smooth transitions, avoiding rare cases of players not being able to proceed further.

Gameplay and Balance Adjustments, including:

Fixing the price of the weapons with upgrades installed compared to their value without attachments.

NPC’s behavior, including the way they act when lacking a shelter during the Emissions.

Screenshot: GSC Game World

‘STALKER 2’ Cutscenes & Visual Fixes, including:

Rarely missing facial animations, misplaced NPCs, and visual inconsistencies like detached heads and clothes clipping.

Quality and stability improvements of the visual effects.

Softlock Fixes, including:

Issue where players were unable to close the trade screen after putting ammo in a wrong slot while playing on a gamepad.

User Interface Improvements, including:

Quest notifications now showed correctly during dialogues.

Corrected texts and missing interaction prompts.

Analogue sticks dead zones bugfixes.

A-Life system bugfixes.

So, that's on the docket for this week (though a specific day has yet to be confirmed)! While I have you, we also have a handy STALKER 2 Survival Guide to help you in the punishing wasteland that is The Zone!