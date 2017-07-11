‘Stranger Things’ Is Coming Back October 27

Netflix has finally announced a release date for the eagerly anticipated second season of Stranger Things—and it’s coming right in time for Halloween.

The Stranger Things Twitter account officially announced the news Tuesday morning, tweeting out a new teaser video along with a date: October 27.

Videos by VICE

Way back in the beginning of the 2017 during the Super Bowl, Netflix aired a trailer for Stranger Things‘s second season teasing a Halloween release. It featured a bunch of characters in Ghostbusters costumes ready to trick-or-treat in the Upside Down or whatever. It was cute and spooky and exciting, but we’ve spent the past six months waiting for more. Now, finally, we have an official drop date.

The original season of Stranger Things hit Netflix last July and immediately became a smash hit. Netflix has since tried to replicate its success with more shows and movies where people wear funny stuff on their heads to visit different dimensions, to mixed results. Now, the streaming service will return to its original well of 80s nostalgia and nosebleeds this fall.



Tuesday’s new teaser doesn’t tell us much, but a press release from Netflix has a frustratingly vague season two synopsis. “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab,” the statement says. “Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Will Eleven be sporting a fresh new buzzcut? Will Finn Wolfhard get a chance to show off his lip-syncing skills? Will the October 27 release date give us enough time to throw a costume together before Halloween? We’ll have to a few more months to find out.

The second season of Stranger Things drops in full on Friday, October 27 on Netflix.