Style Rider: Santigold Needs Her Prada Purse and Slip-Ons

When Santigold isn’t touring the world, she’s rocking some of the coolest clothes out there. The R&B-infused pop singer released her latest album 99¢ earlier this year which focused on the idea of society’s obsession with consumption. From her stylish shades to hairdos we want to steal, Santigold is a fashion force. So, we only thought it was natural to ask her about some of her favorite items. You can catch Santigold playing at this year’s Full Moon Festival on August 20 to 21. Check out her Style Rider and listen to 99¢ below.

PRADA PURSE

“Small Prada bag for every day. I love the color and the simplicity. My tour purse was way too big and more like luggage, so in the first week of the tour I went out and bought this little purse, just big enough for the essentials, and way too small to fit anything you don’t need. It’s my anti-hoarder bag.”

VINTAGE HAT

“My husband found this hat in a vintage store in Milan and bought it for himself. I started wearing it every day on tour so eventually he said I could have it.”

SLIP-ONS

“So many dirty floors on tour (on the tour bus, backstage changing areas, etc)! I keep these little slip-ons in my bag at all times!”

SUNGLASSES

“My favorite sunglasses at the moment. I love that they’re all pink!”

JACKET

“I have literally worn this jacket every day of the tour. My husband gave it to me for Christmas. And I love it!”

—