This Virus Clears Acne by Infecting the Bacteria That Causes It

There’s a virus that can cure your acne—without making you sick.

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, a bacteriophage, also called phage, is a virus that infects bacteria, such as those found on our skin that cause acne. And now, this virus is finding its way into skincare.

Phyla, an acne skincare brand, specifically uses phages to target acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

“Phages are the most abundant micro-organism on the planet. In nature, they keep the planet healthy by killing harmful bacteria. They’re also found on healthy skin,” the company states on its website. “Phyla’s patented phage technology has the superpower of killing only acne-causing bacteria while nurturing the skin’s natural microbiome.”

This Virus Can Help You Cure Your Acne

The New York Post spoke with the CEO of Phyla Neil Giugno about the company’s approach to skincare.

“What the phages do is they get into the pore and look for that specific bacteria, and then they poke it and release genetic material into that bacteria and neutralize it,” Giugno told the outlet.

Giugno also suggested those who are prone to acne might actually lack phages on their skin.

“[Acne is] not due to the amount of exercise you do or the pizza that you eat. It’s correlated to the amount of phages that you have living in your microbiome, and those phages are working hard to kill and suppress that bacteria to levels that are low enough that they don’t cause inflammation, and therefore cause the physical acne,” he told The Post.

Phyla’s website also boasts a 90% reduction in acne bacteria on the skin, 93% healthier looking skin by 4 weeks, and 100% freedom from side effects.

The company markets itself as “phages in a bottle”—and it’s apparently backed by some famous investors like Ryan Reynolds.

So, if you want to cure your acne, maybe try smearing a virus on your skin.