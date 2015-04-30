Oh Boy, Let’s All Yell Along to the New Titus Andronicus Song, “Dimed Out”

There have been, in my experience with music, few things better than going to a Titus Andronicus show and screaming and yelling along to some set of lyrics about how we’re all totally fucked and pumping your fist and feeling, for once in your insignificant life, like there may be some purpose out there. Well, pals, I have some incredibly good news: There’s a new Titus Andronicus song, and it is basically stripped down to all the things that make Titus Andronicus sweet.

The drums are loud and pound forward like a freight train, the riffs are pure triumph, and most importantly, the lyrics come in perfectly short blasts that are ideal for yelling along to. Man, imagine all the yelling along to this song that we are all going to do! It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it! As usual, for Titus Andronicus, things get a little dark and self-loathing, with the lyrics, as best I can tell (actually, I may have to reevaluate the yelling until I can figure them out), alternating between the phrases “I only like you when it’s dark out” and “I only like it when it starts out,” which is, like, yeah I feel you Patrick Stickles, my man. Human connection is hard. UPDATE: I totally misheard the lyrics! But now there’s a lyric video, so you can sing along more easily. And it’s way more positive! It goes “I used to like walking with my eyes down / I’d sleep all day and fret away the night hours / But then I felt the sun and felt its light’s power.” It’s an epiphany! It’s good! Improved yelling! Yeah baby!

And that’s not all! This song, “Dimed Out,” is on a new album! According to Pitchfork, it is called The Most Lamentable Tragedy, it is a double CD/triple LP, and it is out July 28 on Merge. Word on the street is it’s a rock opera about depression, which, oh yeah, baby! Good times!

UPDATE 2: According to the band’s new bio, it’s a five-act fictional story about “an unnamed protagonist whom we meet in the depths of his decrepit despair. Following an encounter with his own doppelgänger (an enigmatic stranger, identical in appearance though opposite in disposition), long held secrets are revealed, sending our protagonist on a transformative odyssey, through past lives and new loves, to the shocking revelation that the very thing that sustains him may be the very thing to destroy him.” Titus Andronicus will also be playing five release shows at New York DIY venue Shea Stadium starting July 24. Tickets are available here.

Word on this blog is that you can listen to “Dimed Out” below:

