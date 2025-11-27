Happy Thursday—and Happy Thanksgiving, if you celebrate!

Today, we are still sitting pretty under the waxing crescent moon, though it’s gaining more illumination from the sun and heading toward the first quarter moon.

Currently, the moon has around 44% illumination from the sun, nearly appearing half-lit from our view here on Earth.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 27, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Aquarius and—by the afternoon—Pisces. The moon currently has around 44% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 27, the moon is 6.82 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second phase of the eight-phase lunar cycle. This phase occurs just after the new moon and just before the first quarter moon, as the sun shines more light on the moon by the day.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius and Pisces

Today’s waxing crescent moon will start in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, then move into Pisces in the afternoon. With the moon in Aquarius, you might crave more independence and solitude. However, it can actually be beneficial to gather with your community.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

In the early afternoon hours, the moon will be moving into Pisces. As AstroSeek reports, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon represents various themes, from the divine feminine to life’s natural cycles. Each moon phase holds its own magic and symbolism.

In particular, the waxing crescent moon represents a new chapter. Many use this time to follow through on the intentions they set during the new moon, as well as to take action on any goals they have for the cycle ahead. Think of this phase as an energetic opportunity to chase your dreams at full force. Follow your inspiration and intuitive urges during this time.