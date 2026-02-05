Happy Thursday, everyone!

The closer we get to the weekend, the closer we move toward the last quarter moon, which will occur on Monday. For now, we are still in the waning gibbous moon phase. The moon is currently 84% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 5, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Libra, a fair-minded, loving air sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 5, the moon is 18.63 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle. For reference, there are eight total phases, meaning we’re in the second half of the lunar cycle. Occurring just after the full moon, the waning gibbous lasts for about a week. During this time, the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun, appearing to “shrink” in size. It drops from 100% illumination during the full moon to 50% during the last quarter moon.

As NASA reports, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra

Today’s waning gibbous moon occurs in the air sign of Libra, a kind-hearted, fun-loving sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving fairness and peace.

According to Astroseek, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon is deeply symbolic, representing release and surrender. You might find yourself feeling more reflective and introspective during this time, craving rest and solitude. Give in to those desires and allow yourself to recharge during this phase, especially as we move closer to the end of the lunar cycle.

Now is a great time to purge old feelings or limiting beliefs you’ve outgrown. Whether it’s through writing letters of release or meditating in silence, get present with yourself and consciously let go of what is no longer serving you.