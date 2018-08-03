Toronto’s Ebhoni Sends a High-Energy “Warning” Riddim to One Night Boys

Good music, good food, and good sex are the holy trinity of Toronto nightlife. The latest video from Ebhoni for her song “Warning (Nite Version)” is filled with the spirit. The singer’s luscious voice makes the intimate lyrics hit like a pull of thick smoke or a cup of something sweet and boozy held in the hand of a powerful woman. Ebhoni is emerging on the scene and we’re very much here for the message. The latest jam combines R&B melodies with bumping bass, electronic steel drums and dancehall rhythms produced by 88Everything. The hazy dance party video for “Warning (Nite Version)” was directed by Christine Boachie at Mississauga’s Flavours Restaurant. “I don’t really need you falling in love, one night boy that’s all it was,” Ebhoni sings. Two versions of the song will be available—one for the night and a forthcoming day mix.



“This started as one version—darker, mysterious,” Ebhoni wrote to Noisey, “The lyrics are about girls knowing what they want, and then when [artist] Charly Black joined it turned into this dancehall anthem. I couldn’t part with either version so I’m putting out both.”

