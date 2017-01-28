Vegan Chocolate Brownies Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 tablespoons water

1 ½ tablespoons chia seeds

3/4 cup bittersweet vegan chocolate

1/2 cup coconut oil

3/4 cup flour (gluten-free if desired)

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup applesauce

1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8″ x 8″ pan with nonstick oil and line with parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, combine water and chia seeds. Whisk together and set aside for 5 minutes.

3. Melt chocolate and coconut oil in a bain marie (a heat-safe bowl or smaller pot placed over a pot of water). Bring water to a boil and then reduce to low heat, stirring occasionally until chocolate is melted.

4. Combine flours, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl and whisk together.

5. Add sugar, applesauce, and chia mixture to melted chocolate. Combine wet and dry ingredients and stir until incorporated.

6. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 37 minutes at 350 degrees. Let cool completely, about one and a half hours. Enjoy!

