Vegan Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the crust:
1 ½ cups|155 grams almond meal
1 ½ cups|180 grams oat flour
3 tablespoons|46 grams light brown sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons|95 grams vegan butter substitute, cold, cubed, plus more for greasing
for the filling:
1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can pumpkin puree
8 ounces|230 grams drained silken tofu
¾ cup|170 grams light brown sugar
¼ cup|84 grams maple syrup
2 tablespoons tapioca starch or cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
for the coconut whipped cream:
3 (5.4-ounce|153-gram) cans coconut cream
3 tablespoons|35 grams confectioners’ sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Make the crust: Heat oven to 350°F. Combine almond meal, oat flour, light brown sugar, and salt in a food processor; pulse to combine. Add butter and pulse to form pea-sized crumbles. Press into a greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes; set aside.
- Make the filling: Combine filling ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Pour into crust and bake until filling is just set at center, about 1 hour. Let cool at room temperature for at least 2 hours before refrigerating.
- Make the coconut whipped cream: Chill a medium mixing bowl and a whisk or electric beaters. Beat coconut cream 30 seconds until smooth. Add confectioners’ sugar, tapioca starch, if using, and vanilla and continue to beat 1 minute more until thickened. Cover and chill until ready to use.
