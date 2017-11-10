Vegan Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the crust:

1 ½ cups|155 grams almond meal

1 ½ cups|180 grams oat flour

3 tablespoons|46 grams light brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons|95 grams vegan butter substitute, cold, cubed, plus more for greasing

for the filling:

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can pumpkin puree

8 ounces|230 grams drained silken tofu

¾ cup|170 grams light brown sugar

¼ cup|84 grams maple syrup

2 tablespoons tapioca starch or cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

for the coconut whipped cream:

3 (5.4-ounce|153-gram) cans coconut cream

3 tablespoons|35 grams confectioners’ sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Make the crust: Heat oven to 350°F. Combine almond meal, oat flour, light brown sugar, and salt in a food processor; pulse to combine. Add butter and pulse to form pea-sized crumbles. Press into a greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes; set aside. Make the filling: Combine filling ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Pour into crust and bake until filling is just set at center, about 1 hour. Let cool at room temperature for at least 2 hours before refrigerating. Make the coconut whipped cream: Chill a medium mixing bowl and a whisk or electric beaters. Beat coconut cream 30 seconds until smooth. Add confectioners’ sugar, tapioca starch, if using, and vanilla and continue to beat 1 minute more until thickened. Cover and chill until ready to use.

