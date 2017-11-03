Vegan Shepherd’s Pie Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

3 pounds|1400 grams Russet potatoes, peel and cut into 1 ½-inch cubes

kosher salt, to taste

½ cup|120 grams unflavored almond creamer

8 tablespoons vegan butter substitute

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|125 ml olive oil, plus more

12 ounces|360 grams shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 pound|450 grams vegan meat crumbles, such as Beyond Beef

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup|250 ml vegetable broth

1 cup|130 grams frozen peas

1 tablespoon potato starch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water

Directions

Heat oven to 375°F. Cover potatoes with water in a large saucepan. Add salt and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes; drain well. Return to pan and add almond creamer and 6 tablespoons vegan butter; mash until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons oil in large skillet over medium-high. Add half of shiitakes and cook until browned on both sides, 5 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Add remaining mushrooms and continue to cook, adding more oil as needed, about 5 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the pan. Add the garlic, celery, carrot, and onion and cook until onion is translucent and vegetables are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the meat crumbles and cook until crisped and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in reserved mushrooms and thyme. Add tamari and tomato paste and cook until liquid is absorbed and vegetables are coated, 1-2 minutes. Add vegetable broth and bring to a simmer; cook until liquid is absorbed, 2 to 3 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in frozen peas and potato starch mixture and remove from heat. Transfer filling mixture to a 3-qt. baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes and spread evenly over filling. Dot with remaining vegan butter and bake until topping is golden, about 35 to 40 minutes.

