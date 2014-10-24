Watch The World’s Largest Firework Explode Over Japan

The city of Kounosu, Japan doesn’t mess around when it comes to fireworks. They celebrated a the 13th annual Konousu fireworks festival with a 15,000 shell display, ending with a massive, Guiness World Record-breaking rocket packed with 460 kg of pyrotechnic excellence. The explosion dominated 800 meters of the city’s skyline shattering the previously held record that Dubai snagged back in 2013. Watch the history-making explosion in GIF form below:

