Weekly Horoscope: June 22-28

Mars in Virgo brings a productive edge to the week, helping us shift from impulsive sparks to steady execution. It’s the kind of cosmic push that nudges us to fix what’s broken instead of pretending it’s fine. Meanwhile, Mercury wraps its final days in emotional Cancer before stepping into bold, expressive Leo—so expect communication to move from internal reflection to confident expression by the weekend.

We also kick off Cancer season under a New Moon in the same sign, turning the volume up on all things intuitive, nostalgic, and deeply felt. With the Sun squaring both Saturn and Neptune, reality checks could hit hard, especially when our ideals don’t match our circumstances. But a conjunction between the Sun and Jupiter reminds us there’s still expansion to be found, especially when we lead with care. Vulnerability isn’t weakness, stargazer. This week, it’s the blueprint.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars settles into Virgo this week, giving Aries a rare blend of precision and stamina. You’re still driven, but now there’s a method to your chaos. The lingering sextile with Jupiter boosts your confidence and opens doors, but only if you’re willing to do the follow-through. You’re not just chasing momentum anymore; you’re learning how to sustain it. This is a week for turning instincts into actual plans, not just jumping at the next shiny thing.

The fading sextile with Haumea offered deeper insight earlier in the week, and if you caught even a glimpse of what your gut was telling you—hold onto it. With Mars finally pulling away from its square with Uranus, the atmosphere starts to feel less combustible. That unpredictable edge softens, making room for progress without interruption. Aries, you’re not just reacting anymore. You’re choosing—and that’s where the real power kicks in.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus continues its steady glide through Taurus this week, grounding you in what feels familiar, warm, and worth protecting. A near-conjunction with the Waning Crescent Moon early in the week may stir up quiet emotions tied to comfort, security, or the people you call home. This is a powerful moment to reflect on what’s genuinely nurturing you, and what’s just filling space.

A fading sextile with Mercury at the top of the week lends clarity to emotional or financial conversations, but that influence won’t linger. Don’t wait for perfect timing to say what needs to be said. Taurus, your instinct to hold back until everything feels “just right” could cost you insight. Let go of the pressure to control every outcome. This is less about fixing what’s broken and more about releasing what no longer belongs. You’ll know it when you feel it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury spends most of the week in Cancer, softening your usual mental quickness with a more emotional edge. Gemini, you’re not just thinking—you’re feeling what people say, and that’s unfamiliar terrain. A square to Chiron may poke at old wounds, especially if someone hits a nerve you thought had long healed. But don’t shut down. There’s power in naming the thing that still stings.

By week’s end, Mercury shifts into Leo, dialing up your confidence and volume. A sextile to Uranus keeps things lively, and trines with both Saturn and Neptune offer a rare combo of structure and vision. Use it. Gemini, this is a moment to take your wild ideas and ground them in something real. Not everything has to be spontaneous or ironic to be valuable. Sometimes the most revolutionary move is simply following through.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week is built for internal shifts, Cancer, and the Moon’s journey through three phases mirrors your own. Starting in a Waning Crescent, moving through the New Moon, and ending in a Waxing Crescent, your ruling celestial body asks for deep reflection followed by intentional action. Expect flickers of emotional clarity during brief conjunctions with Mercury, Jupiter, and Uranus—conversations, gut instincts, and sudden realizations all come with more weight than usual.

With the Moon crossing through your sign midweek, it might feel like the volume gets turned up on your inner world. Don’t ignore it. Cancer, this is your chance to get clear on what you’re actually carrying and what you’ve just gotten used to holding. Release before you rebuild. Let the New Moon be a reset, not a rush. Trust that your instincts, even when messy or inconvenient, are telling you exactly what you need to know.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s slow transition from Gemini into Cancer brings a shift in tone this week, Leo—less showmanship, more sincerity. But don’t expect a smooth glide. A square with Saturn at the start of the week calls out where things feel heavy or overly rigid, while a square with Neptune later on can blur the line between intuition and illusion. This is a foggy stretch that asks for honesty, not performance.

By week’s end, though, the skies throw you a cosmic assist. A conjunction with Jupiter lights the path forward, amplifying potential and making expansion feel natural, not forced. And a sextile to Mars kicks momentum into gear, just enough fuel to act on what you’ve learned. Leo, this week is a recalibration. You don’t have to prove anything right now. You just have to pay attention to what’s real and let your fire burn where it actually matters.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury is finishing its time in Cancer this week, softening your thoughts with emotional nuance before shifting into Leo’s bolder terrain. Early on, a square with Chiron may stir up sensitive spots around being misunderstood—or worse, overlooked. Virgo, resist the urge to overanalyze every feeling. Not everything that hurts needs to be labeled, dissected, or resolved on the spot.

As the week unfolds, Mercury forms a sextile with Uranus and closes with strong trines to Saturn and Neptune. These alignments offer you structure and imagination, an ideal combo for making real progress. Let your mind wander, but give it boundaries. You’re at your best when you balance intuition with execution. Virgo, your clarity is coming—not as a lightning bolt, but as a slow build. Keep showing up for the things that still feel worth understanding.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus holds steady in Taurus this week, offering Libra a rare moment of calm, comfort, and clarity. Sextiles to Neptune and Saturn at the top of the week help you find the sweet spot between dreaming big and knowing your limits. You’re not being asked to settle—just to be more selective. The universe isn’t withholding anything from you; it’s just making sure you know what’s actually worth wanting.

Midweek, a sextile with Mercury opens the door to meaningful conversations, especially around love, money, or how you’ve been presenting yourself lately. Libra, don’t be afraid to get specific. Your usual instinct is to float in the middle ground, but this week rewards directness over diplomacy. Let softness and honesty coexist. What you want isn’t too much, it just needs the right environment to grow. This week offers a chance to start cultivating that space.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde continues its deep excavation in Aquarius, Scorpio, and this week, an opposition to Mercury challenges your need for control in conversations. You may find yourself biting your tongue—or worse, lashing out—when someone misses the point. But silence isn’t always strategy, and honesty doesn’t have to be a weapon. Choose your words like they matter, because this week, they do.

Sextiles with Neptune and Saturn offer steady, grounding influence, helping you stay connected to your deeper instincts without drifting too far off course. By week’s end, Pluto nears a trine with Uranus, hinting at breakthroughs that come from unexpected corners. Scorpio, not everything needs to be pulled apart to be transformed. Sometimes the shift happens in how you respond, not how you react. You’re not being tested—you’re being refined. Let it happen.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter finishes its slide into Cancer this week, Sagittarius, nudging your usual big-picture energy into more emotionally-rooted terrain. With conjunctions to both the Sun and Moon, the spotlight shifts inward—what feels expansive might not be obvious, but it will feel personal. Don’t ignore emotional cues just because they’re subtle. They’re the compass you didn’t know you needed.

The early week squares to Neptune and Saturn could stir tension between your vision and reality—dreams clashing with limits, ideals brushing up against hard truths. But a supportive trine to Haumea helps recalibrate your instincts and reconnect you with what feels true. Sagittarius, not every path needs to be epic. Sometimes the most powerful growth happens in the moments where you choose stillness over restlessness. This week, trust where your gut leads, even if it’s somewhere softer than expected.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn holds its conjunction with Neptune this week, Capricorn, blending structure with idealism in a way that’s both inspiring and slightly disorienting. You may feel pulled between sticking to the plan and chasing a feeling you can’t quite name. A square with Jupiter pushes this tension further, tempting you to overcommit or overcompensate just to prove you’ve got it all under control.

Fortunately, sextiles with Uranus and retrograde Pluto offer steady, transformative support. There’s momentum in experimentation, especially when it helps you break away from outdated routines or internal pressure to “get it right” on the first try. Capricorn, this isn’t about abandoning discipline—it’s about learning where your rigidity has stopped serving you. Let transformation be part of the structure, not a threat to it. You don’t lose credibility by changing course. You gain wisdom by adjusting it.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

​​Uranus sits mostly in Taurus this week, Aquarius, keeping your usual thirst for change grounded in practicality, though not without some friction. A near square with Mars early in the week could spark tension or impulsive reactions, especially if something (or someone) feels like it’s wasting your time. Don’t mistake irritation for intuition. Not every disruption needs a revolution.

Things balance out midweek with supportive sextiles to Neptune and Saturn, helping you fuse clarity with discipline. A brief conjunction with the Moon may stir emotions you didn’t expect, but they’re worth listening to. By week’s end, a sextile with Mercury sharpens your thinking and helps translate abstract ideas into real-world decisions. Aquarius, the week may start off charged, but it ends with focus. Let the early sparks pass. The payoff comes when you stop resisting the rhythm and start syncing with it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune continues its conjunction with Saturn this week, Pisces, pressing you to bring form to your feelings—no easy feat for a sign that prefers to flow. You’re being asked to set boundaries, not because you’ve done something wrong, but because your energy is precious. Sextiles to Uranus and retrograde Pluto offer subtle but powerful breakthroughs, especially when you’re honest about what’s no longer working.

By week’s end, a trine to Mercury helps translate what’s been swirling in your head into something shareable. Pisces, don’t underestimate the impact of putting your experience into words—whether that’s a conversation, a journal entry, or something more creative. You’re not here to fix everything, but you are here to feel it deeply and use that as fuel. Let your sensitivity be a strength. This week rewards those who honor their inner world without getting lost in it.

