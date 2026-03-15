Weekly Horoscope: March 15-March 21

The week starts in that strange in-between space where feelings get bigger, conversations get trickier, and everybody seems one word away from revealing too much. A New Moon in Pisces sets the mood with intuition, longing, and a low tolerance for anything fake. Then, stargazer, Mercury finally goes direct, which helps the mental fog lift just enough for real meaning to come through. Not instantly. Not perfectly. But enough to tell who’s been speaking plainly and who’s been wasting your time.

Then the Spring equinox arrives, and the Sun moves into Aries, changing the whole atmosphere. Energy picks up. Momentum returns. Mars trine Jupiter adds confidence, appetite, and a little glorious recklessness, while Venus square Jupiter dares us to want too much and enjoy it anyway. This week has movement, desire, and a strong need for honesty that actually sounds like honesty.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mercury meets your ruling planet, Mars, right out of the gate, and your mouth may move at the exact speed of your impulses. With Mars in Pisces, the usual Aries bluntness comes wrapped in mood, intuition, and a little plausible deniability. You know that moment when you swear you’re fine, but your tone has already started a small fire? Very that. Pause before firing off the text.

The Moon joins Mars midweek and turns the volume up on desire, irritation, and every feeling you tried to file away for later, Aries. Then, March 21 brings a trine between Mars and Jupiter, which can open doors fast. A bold move could pay off in dating, work, or one overdue conversation. Trust your gut, but keep your dignity in the room.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Aries has you acting a little unlike yourself, in a way that’s honestly fun to watch. The usual slow burn gets replaced with immediate appetite. You want the nice meal, the good outfit, the attention, and maybe a little proof that somebody still knows how to act right. The Moon in sextile to Venus on March 15 gives the week a flirtier opening, but as a fixed earth sign, you can still tell when something feels flimsy.

By March 18, Venus squares Jupiter, and suddenly, restraint looks incredibly boring, Taurus. That can show up as spending too much, expecting too much, or getting swept up in someone who looks better in fantasy than in daylight. Then the Moon meets Venus on March 20 and puts your feelings right at the surface. Let yourself enjoy the attention. Just don’t confuse chemistry with character.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re extra readable this week, which is saying something for a sign that can usually pivot out of a weird moment with a joke and a change of subject. Mercury retrograde in Pisces has been turning your thoughts into soup, and the Mercury-Mars meetup early in the week could make one conversation feel way bigger than it looked on paper. A mutable air sign can usually freestyle through mixed signals. This week, that trick may not hit like it normally does.

Then on March 20, Mercury moves direct, and something in your social life, work life, or internal monologue starts straightening itself out, Gemini. The noise dies down enough for you to hear your own opinion again. By the weekend, a sweeter Moon-Mercury moment helps the right words land. You don’t need a perfect script. You need honesty that sounds like you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week feels personal, Cancer, in a way that’s hard to fake your way through. You can usually tell when a room has shifted before anybody says a word, and from March 17 into the New Moon in Pisces on March 18, that radar goes into overdrive. Conversations land right on the nerve. Desires get harder to shrug off. One minute you’re holding it together, the next minute you’re wondering why one weird text managed to throw off your whole day.

The New Moon opens a fresh chapter around belief, direction, and what actually deserves your emotional energy. By the time the Moon moves through Aries and into Taurus, the mood gets steadier, and your footing comes back. You do not need to absorb every strange mood in the room. Protect your peace, answer selectively, and let other people deal with the feelings they keep trying to hand you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re starting this week in one headspace and ending it in another, Leo. The Pisces Sun has had you sitting with feelings, loose ends, and all the weird psychic residue people leave behind when they want your attention but can’t communicate like adults. Then, on March 18, a sextile to Uranus and the New Moon in Pisces shake something loose. A realization lands out of nowhere, and suddenly, a situation that felt “off” starts looking very different.

By March 20, the Sun moves into fellow fire sign Aries, and your pulse comes back. Energy returns. Interest returns. Your patience for mixed messages drops dramatically. You already know when your spirit is somewhere it has outgrown. This week gives you permission to act accordingly, Leo. Follow what feels alive, reciprocal, and worth your time.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been trying to keep a shaky situation neat, and this week may show how much effort that has cost you. Mercury retrograde in Pisces can leave too much unsaid, especially when someone expects you to read between lines they should have written themselves. Right in the middle of that mess, Virgo, one exchange could hit a nerve. You do not need to edit every awkward conversation into something usable.

March 20 brings both Mercury direct and the spring equinox, which feels like a mental reset with a change of season attached. A delay lifts, a misunderstanding eases, or your first instinct finally gets vindicated. As a mutable earth sign, you can adjust without losing yourself. By the weekend, your words land cleanly. Stop softening the point for people committed to missing it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re extra aware of who’s giving what this week, and honestly, good. Venus in Aries can make relationships feel immediate, hungry, and a little competitive, which isn’t always your favorite atmosphere. You like mutual effort, decent manners, and chemistry that does not come with a headache. Somewhere in the middle of sorting all that out, Libra, you may notice who only shows up when they want attention.

The Venus-Jupiter square around March 18 can make a person, purchase, or promise look bigger than life. Try not to let one exciting moment write a whole fake love story in your head. By March 20, the Moon meets Venus and puts your feelings right where you can see them. You know how to read the room. Read the pattern, too.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re not in the mood for small talk, surface-level excuses, or anybody pretending they “forgot” what they said. Pluto in Aquarius has been changing your relationship to trust, loyalty, and control, and this week puts that on full display. Around March 19, a Moon-Pluto sextile helps you read a situation for what it is. Scorpio, you may realize you were never confused. You were just waiting for proof.

By March 21, the Moon squares Pluto, and somebody’s attitude could feel especially irritating. A fixed water sign does not forget easily, especially when a pattern keeps repeating with a different outfit on. Still, you do not need to chase a confession or corner anyone into honesty. Let people show you who they are in real time. That tells you plenty.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re feeling everything big this week, from attraction to annoyance to the sudden urge to blow your budget on one very convincing fantasy. Jupiter in Cancer can make emotions run rich, and that early Moon-Jupiter trine may have you feeling generous, hopeful, and a little too ready to say yes. Somewhere in all of that, Sagittarius, remember that excitement is not always a reliable financial advisor or dating coach.

The Venus-Jupiter square can make indulgence look extremely reasonable, right up until the tab arrives. Then by March 21, Mars trines Jupiter, and your confidence gets a real boost. You know how to follow momentum, but this week works better when you stay awake inside it. Bet on what has actual potential, not just great packaging. Some offers sparkle for five minutes. Others can change your life.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re seeing exactly where your energy goes this week, and some of it may look like a bad investment. Saturn in Aries can bring a harder edge to home, family, or the private pressure you put on yourself to keep everything handled without needing much back. Around March 19, the Moon meets Saturn and puts your emotional limits on display. Capricorn, you may realize that being dependable has started to cost a little too much.

That realization doesn’t need to become a personal crisis. It can just be useful information. You know how to build something solid, but you also know when a structure needs better support. This week favors honesty over stoicism. Say no where you mean no. Rest where you need rest. Stop acting like exhaustion is just “you.”

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Plans change, people switch up, and your nervous system may have a few opinions about all of it this week. The Moon squares Uranus first, which can bring a random annoyance, a schedule shake-up, or one of those moments where somebody says something so off-base you need a second to recover. Aquarius, your instinct may be to detach and play it cool. Fair. But not every reaction needs to be hidden under a perfect poker face.

Then, the mood shifts. A Sun-Uranus sextile and a Moon-Uranus sextile open the door for better surprises, smarter conversations, and a genuine change of perspective. You like independence, but this week reminds you that connection does not have to mean compromise. The right people can meet your originality without trying to sand it down.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The week opens with a soft but unmistakable signal from your intuition, and for once, it may be smarter than every excuse you’ve been making for someone else. With Neptune in Aries, your inner world has a little more nerve than usual. Pisces, that matters. The Moon’s contact with Neptune can make dreams vivid, attraction intense, and first impressions strangely revealing. Pay attention to what keeps catching your attention.

As the week goes on, emotions can swell past their usual container. That can feel romantic, inspiring, or a little delusional depending on who’s in your orbit. You can sense potential everywhere, but not every possibility deserves your devotion. Let beauty move you. Let fantasy entertain you. Just do not hand your whole heart to a version of events that has not happened.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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