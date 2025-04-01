What’s CM Punk’s Deal With Post-Match Pastries? We Finally Have an Answer

If you’re a wrestling fan, the 2022 AEW All Out media scrum is probably forever engrained in your memory. CM Punk’s sugar-fueled rant made waves across the wrestling world, leading to his eventual firing from the company. The biggest takeaway? What’s up with the muffins? The pay-per-view being in Chicago, Punk’s hometown, he indulged in a post-match sweet treat from Mindy’s Bakery.

Since his return to WWE, he’s consumed some sort of dessert after his matches. The WWE social team tracked Punk down to finally get an answer about the tradition. As it turns out, he rewards himself just like the rest of us.

Videos by VICE

CM Punk’s Pastry Obsession

“I always want a pastry after a lot of my big matches for a couple of different reasons. I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work; I try to diet when I’m not physically wrestling in the ring,” Punk said. “My ‘pot of gold’ at the end of that rainbow when I do wrestle is some sort of a treat. Donut, cake, muffins, pastries.”

Punk will main-event a WrestleMania PLE after years of coming up short. He will attempt to overcome two WWE heavy hitters: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Punk seems adamant about cashing in his favor from Paul Heyman he made for Survivor Series at WrestleMania.

It’s unclear if the match will lead to something greater (like a standoff between the champion and the winner). However, if Punk is victorious, expect him to attend the press conference with his infamous treats. This year, neither Royal Rumble winner will main-event the biggest night in professional wrestling. Opposite the triple threat is the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The 16-time World Champion hopes to add another belt to his historic collection and surpass Ric Flair’s record.