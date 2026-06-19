Most sleep aids promise you’ll wake up feeling refreshed. Ambien, on the other hand, occasionally promises something else entirely. The prescription insomnia drug, known generically as zolpidem, has been helping people sleep since the early 1990s. But over the years, it has also become the source of some of the strangest side-effect stories you’ll ever read. We’re talking about people eating entire meals, shopping online, leaving their homes, having sex, driving cars, and carrying on conversations—all while technically asleep and with little or no memory of what happened afterward.

The stories became serious enough that in 2019, the FDA required Ambien and similar insomnia medications to carry a boxed warning, the agency’s strongest warning, after reports of serious injuries and deaths tied to what it calls “complex sleep behaviors.”

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Here are some of the wildest Ambien stories ever reported to date…

People Have Literally Driven Cars While Asleep

Most Ambien stories sound funny until you get to the sleep-driving. According to a 2008 study from The American Journal of Medicine, plus other news reports, people have gotten behind the wheel and operated vehicles while not fully awake more often than we’d like to hear. According to the reports, some people had no memory of the event after waking up. Included on the warnings to medications like Ambient and Zolpidem are sleep-driving, sleepwalking, and other activities performed while not fully awake, which could result in severe injury or death.

People Have Had Sex While Asleep

Still not funny, plus genuinely unsettling, medical journals have documented cases of people engaging in sexual activity while under the effects of zolpidem and having little or no memory of the encounter afterward. The phenomenon is sometimes referred to as “sleep sex” or “sexsomnia,” and researchers believe it falls into the broader category of complex sleep behaviors associated with certain sleep medications. Discovering your body was apparently making decisions while your brain was offline is extremely freaky.

A Congressman Crashed His Car

In 2006, Congressman Patrick Kennedy crashed his vehicle into a security barrier near the U.S. Capitol.

Kennedy later said he had taken Ambien and an anti-nausea medication before the incident. The crash became one of the highest-profile moments in the public conversation around Ambien and sleep-driving.

A Woman Ate weird things, like Raw Eggs and sticks of Butter

Another woman interviewed by ABC News described waking up to evidence that she’d spent the night eating bizarre combinations of food. Among the items reportedly consumed during her sleep-eating episodes: raw eggs, sticks of butter, uncooked rice, and entire loaves of bread. Your average late-night snack run doesn’t usually look like a contestant preparing for a survival challenge, so this gave us pause.

Some People Have Cooked Entire Meals

Sleep-eating is one thing, but sleep-cooking is somehow weirder. Researchers have documented cases of people using ovens, stovetops, knives, and other kitchen equipment while under the influence of zolpidem. Some reportedly prepared full meals while remaining in a sleep-like state. There’s even a cookbook that pokes fun at this side effect. Making a sandwich while half asleep is relatable. Baking lasagna while unconscious is not.

Some Sleepwalkers Have Left their House Entirely

Another reason the FDA eventually strengthened its warnings was that people weren’t simply wandering around their bedrooms. Reports included patients leaving their homes, driving vehicles, walking outdoors, and performing activities that resulted in serious injuries and, in some cases, death. Suddenly sleepwalking to the bathroom doesn’t seem so bad. Am I right?

Chrissy Teigen Woke Up Covered in Chewed Gum

Not every Ambien story is dangerous. Some are just random. In 2018, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she woke up covered in chewed gum after taking a sleeping pill. Her story prompted thousands of people online to share similarly bizarre experiences involving sleep medications. Of all the ways to wake up, becoming human flypaper has to rank near the bottom.

The Weird Part? Ambien Actually Works

All the weird stuff aside, the thing is, Ambien is effective for many people.

Millions of prescriptions have been written because the medication genuinely helps people fall asleep and stay asleep. Most users never experience the bizarre behaviors that generate headlines. But, the stories are memorable because they’re just so weird. Few medications have side effects that sound like urban legends but are documented well enough to earn an FDA boxed warning.

What People Are Taking Instead

For people who want help winding down without worrying they’ll accidentally finance a vehicle or prepare a midnight casserole, there are other sleep-support options. Enter, Oola Sleep Ease Gummies.

Before you consume anything, it’s worth noting: these gummies aren’t candy, and they’re definitely not for kids. For good measure always check labels for edibles, follow the recommended serving, and make sure you actually know what you’re taking before you pop anything.

Unlike prescription sleep medications or even melatonin, Oola’s formula focuses on relaxation rather than sedation. The gummies contain L-theanine, L-tryptophan, lemon balm, lavender extract, and ashwagandha, ingredients commonly associated with calming the mind and helping the body prepare for sleep naturally. L-theanine is often used to support relaxation without grogginess, while lemon balm and lavender have long histories as calming botanicals. Ashwagandha has become popular among people looking to manage stress, one of the biggest contributors to sleepless nights.

Rather than knocking you out, Oola’s goal is to help quiet the mental noise that keeps many adults staring at the ceiling at 1 a.m.

Ambien remains a widely prescribed sleep medication in America. (So don’t come for us, makers of these sleep aids!) For many people, they work exactly as intended. Just because you pop an Ambient, doesn’t mean you’ll do any of the things listed above. If these stories make you a little nervous though, you’re not alone. That’s one reason many sleepers are exploring alternatives that focus on relaxation and stress relief rather than medications famous for turning bedtime into a side quest.