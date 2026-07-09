We Tested Multiple Remote-Control Vibrators to Find the Ones Actually Worth Buzzing About

Giving up control is a struggle for some. But, trust us when we say, a remote-control vibe is going to be worth it every time. If you’re new to the world of remote toys, it’s just as simple as it sounds: a sex toy operated by a remote. But we are in 2026, so sometimes remote-controlled means you have to download an app that transforms your phone into a remote. Think of it like the Apple TV remote app on your phone. To help you find the best remote control vibrator for you, we spoke to sex educator and founder of the Youth Sexpert Program, Tara Jones, who also shared the benefits of remote vibrators you can expect.

“In terms of how remote-controlled toys can also improve solo play, there’s something to be said for exploring our bodies, better understanding our capacity for pleasure, and using solo time as a safe place to explore fantasies and curiosities,” Jones told VICE. “If having distance from the toy helps someone better imagine a scenario, that can be exciting.”

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Brands like We-Vibe specialize in couples’ vibrators and sets. For example, you can buy a pleasure set with a vibrating cock ring and clit toy or two cock rings, and beyond.

If you’re not long-distance, but still hoping to use this as a couple, toys like Lovense’s vibrating panties allow you to easily spice up date night with a fun game that only you two are clued into. If you’re just as freaked out as I am, try using it by yourself, too. It’s a fucking whirlwind—in the best way.

On the solo sex front, the options are endless. You can wear vibrating cock rings, use gooch massagers, clit suckers, and if you’re a cam girl, you can let your viewers control your vibrator for extra coin.

Curious about our picks? Keep reading for the best remote vibes and their benefits.

THE BEST REMOTE VIBRATORS AT A GLANCE

BEST VIBRATING COCK RING: WE-VIBE VERGE

Long-distance? You might like this. Verge is what happens when the leading couples’ sex toy company looks at a cock ring and says: Why TF are we neglecting the gooch and balls? Sure, we know cock rings are meant to stimulate the dick, but if you’re anything like my roster, the balls and the gooch, aka perineum, are essential for a great nut. Like literally head includes the balls and gooch. Verge is no different.

Verge can handle up to 2 inches of girth and your best bet is using some lube to put it on. Don’t worry, that snug fit is no different from how hard you squeeze your dick when rubbing one out.

Here, your phone is the remote via the We-Vibe app. This has three major perks IMO: you can video call in the app while also using the app to control the cock ring, sync it to music, or just control manually via “Touch Mode.” Mind you, there are four vibration intensities, hitting three parts of your anatomy: dick, balls, and gooch.

The free app is what connects you to your lover, no matter how far they are. There could literally be continents between you, and this will still function perfectly (trust me, I’ve tried from Barcelona while my lover was in the U.S). Trust me, nothing will beat the touch of your lover, but this? It’s good enough to hold you over until the next link-up.

Best Wearable Remote Vibrator for Public Play: lovense ferri

Okay, we’ve all seen a video or two of a couple in a public place clearly up to no good. They’re making eyes at each other, and out of nowhere, you hear the woman gasp and look at her lover, begging to moan. Before you know it, you realize she’s wearing a panty vibrator, and he just upped the vibrations to the highest setting.

That’s what Lovense’s Ferri is for. It’s an insertable panty vibrator with a petite remote that can be controlled from short and long distances. So, your next dinner date or spicy movie sesh? Perfect for this.

Instead of the actual undies being the vibrator, like in olden days, this has a small magnet that attaches to your undies. The magnet holds it in place no matter how much you squirm or beg to cum. Trust me, we tested this everywhere, from dinner at the restaurant to outdoor activities.

My favorite element of this (aside from the perfect vibrations it teases my clit with) is the shape. It’s slimmer than other panty vibes, so it doesn’t feel bulky down there and has a snug fit. Now, back to the vibrations…

This is the strongest panty vibe I’ve ever worn. Yes, stronger than the clever KeyVibe that’s on this list. This is not a gimmick, though. We’ve tested several of Lovense’s products and can confirm that Lovense has some of the most powerful and intense vibrations you can enjoy. However, it doesn’t rival the Magic Wand.

We compared this to the Dame Lay, and ultimately, this had a slimmer shape that fit underwear best. Lay uses a physical remote, but Ferri’s app remote is best as it has dozens more vibration settings and patterns. Overall, the wearability of Ferri, paired with the number of ways to enjoy its mind-blowing vibrations, makes it the best panty vibe that comes with a remote.

Read my full review of the Lovense Ferri.

BEST PROSTATE MASSAGER: LELO Hugo 2

LELO Hugo 2 is its best-selling prostate massager. So much so, they spun the block and added a version with a remote for it. A1 choice because its consistenyl at the top of every “Best Prostate Massager” list as of 2026.

Remember when we talked about the gooch being a necessary part of pleasure? You know what else is? The prostate. It’s often referred to as the P-Spot, or male G-spot, because that nut feels so fucking good. To use, apply lube (I’d recommend on the toy and on you. Depending on how much you can handle, take your time inserting and don’t worry about using the vibration function right away.

When you are ready for vibrations, the remote functions will show you exactly why LELO is considered a luxury pleasure brand. You’ll have two motors dedicated to getting you off. One directly stimulates the P-spot, and another on the gooch. If you rock back and forth during pleasure, just prepare to let out sounds you didn’t even know you were capable of.

This gives you the option to use a physical remote or the LELO app. If you decide to use the circular remote, don’t worry about navigation. It only has three buttons to turn it on and off, and increase or decrease vibrations. It might be best to try this without vibrations at first so you can ease into your first P-spot orgasm.

BEST EGG VIBRATOR for Cam Girls & beyond: Lovense lush 4

The Lush 4 has been on the market for years, and at this point, its only competition is itself. (No, literally, they just keep upgrading it.) Coined as one of the best remote toy brands on the market by Jones, Lovense’s Lush 4 is the spicy streamer go-to for a reason.

When you see egg vibrator, just think of the G-spot. It’s shape and contours allow the toy to sit right on the G-spot and deliver deep rumbles until she’s satisfied. With this egg vibe, you insert the thicker end and let the slimmer end tap the clit or, if that’s too intense, just let it hang. The vibrations on Lush 4 have made thousands of women squirt, and the proof is in every porn corner of the internet.

To operate Lush 4, you can use your phone’s Lovense app — IRL or at long distances. Yes, across continents. It sends up to 7000 G-spot vibrations per minute and is very discreet since the entire toy is practically inside of you. Already tried the panty vibe and want to take it up a notch? Wear this instead.

My favorite perk: it charges in 5 minutes and you get up to an hour of use!!!! Type B girlies tap in.

Read my full review of the Lovense Lush 4.

BEST SCISSORING TOY: WET FOR HER MINI SCISSORING VIBRATOR

This is the type of toy that makes that WLW breakup all the more difficult because, unfortunately, you need two to play with this. The Wet for Her Mini Scissoring Vibrator is an insertable vibe that vibrates for both of you.

As Jones told VICE, “For people who experience gender dysphoria or have sexual trauma, sex toy use can often mean coming into prolonged contact with your own genitalia, which can be understandably difficult. Remote-controlled toys may help mitigate that.”

To use this, you insert the curved end inside you or your partner. The thinner arm goes around the clit so you have both internal and external stimulation while rubbing and grinding against each other.

To change the intensity, point the remote at the toy and cycle through them as you grind on each other. This will feel better for the wearer, so if you’re feeling jealous reading this, go ahead and cop the duo set.

If you have a bigger clit or bottom growth, this may not fit your anatomy. The brand has been rather transparent in that there is a learning curve to using this, which makes hella sense if you’ve ever tried scissoring.

BEST COUPLES vibrator: We-Vibe Chorus Pro

The We-Vibe Chorus Pro is an insertable sex toy for P-in-V (yes, that definitely includes strap) with a squeezable remote. When you hold the remote in your hand, you’ll feel a squishy handle. That’s your haptic remote. Want to increase vibrations but don’t feel like fidgeting with a remote? Just squeeze the toy as hard as you can. It’s built to respond to you.

If you’re thinking about insertable and P-in-V and how that’s possible, that’s where the expert-level vibes come in.

As you stroke, the toy’s external side will pleasure the clit. The internal arm? It’s vibrating for both of you. So each stroke doesn’t only feel good because you’re inside her, but because the toy pleasures you, too. While the Chorus Pro comes with a squeezeable remote, you can also use the We-Vibe app to control it. If you’re a long-distance couple, you’ll enjoy this as your lover can control it wherever they are.

The caveat: Some insertables slide in and out, and once you find the right spot, it slides out. The Chorus Pro has accounted for that and will stay in place, so you’re not constantly stopping. If you’re worried about this feeling too bulky between you and your partner, try We-Vibe’s Sync 2, as it’s slimmer, but it doesn’t come with a physical remote. Instead, you’d use the app.

So, how to use? This uses a remote that’s quite ergonomic and works by squeezing or using the actual buttons. Given how much will be going on pleasure-wise, the squeeze function is going to be very clutch for you. Don’t like remotes? You can also use the We-Vibe app. The app works just like it does for other toys like the Verge cock ring: long-distance play, touch to start, and syncing to music.

Sidebar: the case this comes in is so cute.

Best Discreet Remote: Bellesa KeyVibe

At first glance, Bellesa’s KeyVibe resembles a car key fob, hence the name. Out of the many panty vibrators you’ll explore before buying, this remote’s design is the most clever IMO. No one will question you holding a car key in public versus a physical remote.

It’s built for discretion, so no one knows what lies between your lover’s thighs. Speaking of what lies between, the actual wearable vibrator is slim and so soft that I gasped. It uses a magnet to clip to your panties. The contours on the toy are subtle, with about 4 ridges so you can grind your clit against it.

The vibrations are enough to feel great down there; however, there aren’t any vibration patterns. If you enjoy standard vibrations without patterns, you’ll enjoy this vibe. There are 5 speeds in total, and you can control your lover’s pleasure from at most 19 feet away.

In comparison to Ferri, it’s slightly longer, so it’ll stimulate more surface area, and dare I repeat… the remote’s design is genius. Ferri requires you to use the Lovense app.

If you’re looking at the key fob and curious if there’s a learning curve to use, it’s very simple. The top button increases vibrations, the center button turns the remote and toy on and off, and the bottom button lowers vibrations. This feature is key as you don’t have to cycle through all of the vibration settings to get back to the level you desire.

HOW i TESTED Remote control vibrators

To be considered the best of the best, these toys must obviously have either a physical or an app remote for easier navigation. This list was compiled using personal reviews and scanning hundreds of horny reviews across all merchant sites and forums (i.e., Reddit). More specifically, we tested the Lovense Ferri and Lush 4, Bellesa’s KeyVibe, and We-Vibe’s Chorus Pro.

The remaining were compared against sex toy reviews with sexpert Tara Jones’ tips in mind. For example, leaning into long-distance play and app control with the We-Vibe Verge 2 that doesn’t just hug their shaft, but pleasures their gooch and dick.

Long-distance pleasure is a huge plus, as some couples have to give up sexual intimacy when away from each other, so we made sure to include options for love at a distance, but also IRL date nights (i.e., Bellesa KeyVibe).

the LONG-DISTANCE BENEFITS OF REMOTE CONTROL SEX TOYS

These can be useful for everyone from couples (especially long-distance) to solo fuckers. Think of this: Your lover has to travel to another state for a special work project for a few months. Breaking up isn’t an option—and neither is an open relationship. That leaves you with limited options, unless you stumble upon a remote vibe that allows you to get each other off just by opening the app on your phones.

“The most obvious benefit is long-distance intimacy. That’s how a lot of these products are marketed, and it’s certainly important that long-distance partners have tools to stay connected and explore intimacy together. Beyond that, these toys can be a tool for Dom/Sub dynamics, handing complete and utter control of what the toy does, and therefore control of your pleasure, over to a partner. Physical distance from the toy also creates more room for dirty talk, or using your hands, mouth, or other tools on other body parts.”

Building trust and confidence in your partner’s ability to make you happy and please you. Being the one who knows your partner’s body best? Nothing like that.

WHO DOES REMOTE VIBrators BEST?

Sex educator Tara Jones says, “Lovense’s bread and butter are app-controlled toys, so I’d start there for anyone looking.” Everyone from couples to solo fuckers and cam girls uses Lovense’s products — and with good reason. To start, “they have one app that connects to the bulk of their toys, and are really innovative with the ways you can control them: yes, controlling vibration and intensity, but also creating custom patterns, or syncing toys to music, iPhone games, even your alarm,” she shared.

“My favorite of theirs is the Tenera 2, mostly because I’m a sucker for clit suction toys (pun intended). I also got to learn a lot more about this product while creating content about quiet sex toys for shared spaces, and the Tenera 2 happens to fit into that box too.”

The Bottom Line

As sexpert Tara Jones shared, remote-controlled sex toys aren’t just beneficial for you. They can elevate your partnered sex life, too. Gone are the days of long-distance screwing your sex life. You might not be able to replicate your lover’s touch, but you can still enjoy intimacy with them.

If your sex life needs some elevating, sex tech with a side of your lover could be the answer. Whether you want an app-controlled vibe like We-Vibe’s Verge or an easy-to-use physical remote like We-Vibe’s squeezable remote for the Chorus Pro, you have endless options.

If you prefer a panty vibe with a physical remote that’s easy to conceal, go for Bellesa’s KeyVibe. If you enjoy using an app, go for Lovense’s Ferri.

In a woman-loving-woman relationship? Try Wet for Her’s scissoring toy that makes the tricky sex position all the more spicy. Also, don’t get discouraged by P-in-V toys. Straps count!!