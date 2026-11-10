This Sweet New Motorcycle-Style eBike Launched Today—and It’s Already On Sale for Black Friday

The year of 2026 has been good to Juiced Bikes. Rescued by Lectric eBikes out of bankruptcy that shuttered it after 2024, Juiced launched an all-new bike this past spring that cashed in on the dirtbike-as-an-ebike trend for less than $2,000. Now there’s a more affordable model that just rolled off the production line.

The Scrambler Core starts at $1,399 ordinarily, but ahead of Black Friday you can get it for $1,299. Just don’t forget to click the coupon on the product page right before you add it to your cart.

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Juiced also has a pre-Black Friday and holiday sale in which they’re giving away more than $400 in free accessories if you buy a Scrambler between now and December 31.

freshly pressed juiced

Juiced Bikes has leaned into its name even more cleverly since Lectric eBikes bought them out of bankruptcy and relaunched the brand with the all-new Scrambler Hardtail and Scrambler FS (full suspension) earlier this year. The logo is now a crushed juice box, the kind you had a thousand times as a kid.

It’s clever, and Juiced leans harder into the theme with the names for the Scrambler Core. There’s Black Nectar, which looks sharp, as black always does. I’m not sure what kind of nectar is black, outside of a horror movie, but it’s sleek. There’s also Fruit Punch (red), Sour Grape, White Grape, Berry Freeze (light blue), and Blood Orange. You’d better like black if you want the standard model, though. It runs for up to 40 miles on a charge on its 10.2 Ah battery, but you need to step up to the Long-Range model’s 15.2 Ah battery (good for up to 60 miles per charge) for another $200 if you want one of the other colors.

juiced scrambler core next to a guy for scale – credit: juiced bikes

I tested the Juiced Scrambler FS this summer, and while it’s not an exceptionally tall bike for my 5′ 10″ frame to throw a leg over, it’s not an easy bike for somebody that much shorter than me to mount. The Scrambler Core is built for those who can’t get comfortable with a typical moto-style ebike’s high step-over height, like the Scrambler. There are two frame sizes, Core for riders 5′ 2″ and up, and Core Midsize for riders 4′ 10″ and up.

Juiced calls the Core a class two ebike, but its 500W motor nudges it to a 25 MPH top speed. Class two means a 20 MPH speed limit with both electric pedal assistance and a hand throttle, so the Scrambler Core seems more like a class three ebike. That’d mean that while the motor gives the rider four selectable levels of power to assist while pedaling, up to 25 MPH, the hand throttle would work up to 20 MPH.

Even though the existing, larger Scrambler models have more powerful 750W motors, the Core comes close to their 28 MPH top speed. They do come standard with a range of up to 60 miles, though, and offer a dual-battery version for a long-legged 120-mile range. Compared to the standard Scrambler, the rest of the differences are mostly those among components, such as the front fork and two-piston brake calipers versus the four. The Core, due to its smaller size, is 10 pounds lighter at 73 pounds.

Like existing Juiced Scramblers, but unlike a surprisingly large number of ebikes on the market in 2026, the Scrambler Core is certified to UL 2849 bike and UL 2271 battery specifications. That means they’ve been tested not to pose an undue fire hazard. Many states and cities are requiring that models sold there have to have both these certifications. It’s a smart move, required where you live or not.