Banh Mi Hot Dog Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the carrot and daikon pickle:

½ cup|125 ml white vinegar

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

4 ½ ounces|125 grams peeled and julienned carrot

4 ½ ounces|125 grams peeled and julienned daikon

for the hot dog:

4 hot dogs

1 French baguette, sliced into quarters crosswise

1 (8-ounce|227-gram) piece country paté, thinly sliced

carrot and daikon pickle

3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

fresh cilantro

fresh mint

Directions

Make the carrot and daikon pickle: In a small saucepan over medium, dissolve the sugar in the vinegar. Cool slightly, then pour over the carrot and daikon in a medium bowl. Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a simmer. Add the hot dogs and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove and drain the hot dogs. Slice each piece of baguette lengthwise. Add in some country paté and a hot dog. Top with some pickled carrot and daikon, a few slices of cucumber, and some cilantro and mint.

