Banh Mi Hot Dog Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the carrot and daikon pickle:
½ cup|125 ml white vinegar
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
4 ½ ounces|125 grams peeled and julienned carrot
4 ½ ounces|125 grams peeled and julienned daikon
Videos by VICE
for the hot dog:
4 hot dogs
1 French baguette, sliced into quarters crosswise
1 (8-ounce|227-gram) piece country paté, thinly sliced
carrot and daikon pickle
3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
fresh cilantro
fresh mint
Directions
- Make the carrot and daikon pickle: In a small saucepan over medium, dissolve the sugar in the vinegar. Cool slightly, then pour over the carrot and daikon in a medium bowl. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
- Bring a medium saucepan of water to a simmer. Add the hot dogs and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove and drain the hot dogs.
- Slice each piece of baguette lengthwise. Add in some country paté and a hot dog. Top with some pickled carrot and daikon, a few slices of cucumber, and some cilantro and mint.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.