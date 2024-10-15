The 9 Best Delta 8 Gummies for Getting (Legally) Lifted

The question of weed legality these days is, as ever, a sticky one. Depending on where you live, any number of cannabis or hemp products may or may not be available. Clumsy attempts at legislation and the resultant legal loopholes are responsible for the proliferation of some products that can actually get you legitimately high, legally (for now), even in the reddest of states.

But if you’re here, you probably already know that. (If not, read our guide to the differences between Delta 8 vs. Delta 9 THC to get up to speed.) Delta 8 THC gummies are on the menu today, and there are a lot to choose from. That’s why we’ve rounded up a bunch of the best Delta 8 gummies out there for your consideration. This guide will take you on a tour of the strongest, the gentlest, and the best-tasting Delta 8 gummies out there.

These Delta 8 gummies will generally provide a bit more psychoactive effect than your grandma’s CBD gummies, but not quite the kick of full Delta 9 gummies. That being said, some of our picks are engineered to give as much of a lift as possible within the legal bounds of federal cannabis law—that is, even a small amount can get you fully baked. Make no mistake—Delta 8 may be federally legal, but it is still a THC product, so snack responsibly!

Quick Look at The best delta 8 Gummies

how we evaluated

With the wide range of how different people handle Delta 8 (and any weed product) differently, we consulted customer reviewers to see how they described the products’ effects. Were they (overly) potent? Suspiciously weak compared to the stated dosage? Smooth and calming?

We also judged the quality of ingredients. Delta 8 gummies had more artificial flavors than the Delta 9 gummies we found, on the whole, so we were especially happy to see when Delta 8 gummies were all natural. Then again, if you’ll go ham on an entire pack of sour straws, a nibble of half a gummy with some added sugars and preservatives isn’t exactly the end of the world.

Lastly, we looked for unique flavors, and whether customers said they enjoyed the flavor. Brands are getting creative in making gummies that stand out from the usual grab bag of fruit flavors that you’d see in doctor’s office lollipops. I mean, strawberry gelato, anyone?

Swaddle yourself weighted blanket – Summit Delta 8 Gummies

Referring to these as an “uber-comfy weighted blanket,” Summit says their Delta 8 gummies will “wrap your body and mind into a supremely serene, dreamy state, letting you relax, unwind, and even drift off into a gentle slumber.”

Each one packs 25mg of Delta 8 that, according to Summit, is “rigorously-tested and (contains) Colorado-grown hemp extract.” There are no artificial dyes, coloring, or flavorings. Vegan and gluten-free, they’re available in blue raspberry, strawberry, mango, and watermelon.

Take it easy with these. Their Delta 8 content is half of many other popular gummies, but don’t let it make you overconfident to the point of recklessness. If you’re new to THC gummies, you ought to halve one and see how you feel before you start gobbling them up whole.

The big bang – diamond cbd chill extreme delta 8 gummies

Delta 8 veterans on this one, only, OK? This one packs a helluva punch. At 150mg of Delta 8 per gummy, this is like inviting the THC goddesses to punch you square in the temple.

That’s not to say Diamond CBD isn’t responsible. These have new, child-resistant packaging. Like a lot of Delta 8 gummies—but not as many Delta 9 gummies, curiously—it contains corn syrup, which dings its score a bit in our eyes. But they post up their certificate of analysis, so there’s no concerns here about the active ingredients.

Hello, sourpuss – Exhale Sour Bear Delta 8 Gummies

I’m surprised there aren’t more sour THC gummies. It’s such an obvious way to go for a few generations of folks raised on Sour Patch Kids and the like. These contain apple pectin, cane sugar, and fruit and vegetable extract for color, but also “light” corn syrup.

Each gummy comes with 50mg of Delta 8 THC, which is a fair-sized wallop. Halve or quarter one of these if you’re new to Delta 8 or weed edibles in general, just to make sure you know how you react to the stuff before you start taking them whole.

And just in case rumors of lighter regulation have you worried that also means lighter quality control, Elevate is here to dispel all your qualms: “We infuse our Delta 8 Gummies with 2018 Farm Bill-compliant hemp and send every batch to a third-party lab to confirm their potency and consistency.”

Go full-on Hollywood, now – Hollyweed Marion Berry Delta 8 Gummies

Just look at that pouch. Cheeky and endearing, all at once. In an industry that sometimes takes itself a little too seriously, it’s nice to see a brand having plenty of fun with both its packaging and its name.

So what is marionberry? It’s not the name of an old-timey movie starlet. It’s a cultivar of blackberry, and blackberry everything just fucking rules. The best J in PB&J, the best sparkling water. Could it be the best weed edible flavor, too?

“The Delta 8 gummies taste good and work wonders as a sleep aid,” reads one comment on the website’s customer reviews page.

Another says, “I must admit I was somewhat skeptical these gummies would produce any kind of real buzz. I was wrong. These are potent and last a long time. I take them to sleep and am very happy with this product. Will definitely order again.”

Get buZZZed – Mystic Labs Delta 8 Sleep Gummies

Slumbering off to bed with a little help from the good, ol’ weed doesn’t always mean you need—or even want—to get high. You may just need a bit of calmness and relaxation. Each of these contains 25mg of Delta 8, plus 5mg of CBN to relax and and calm you.

Take one about an hour before falling asleep, according to Mystic Labs. It also includes 200mg of blend of sleep-inducing ingredients, including chamomile extract, lemon balm extract, passion flower extract, lavender extract), but also sugar, glucose syrup, and some artificial food dyes.

Refined strength – Budpop 100MG Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 Gummies

These have quite a kick at 100mg of Delta 8 per gummy. They’re not for anyone seeking just a kiss of Delta 8, but rather a whack of it. “Although 100mg is a typical dose for experienced users, beginners should start with a smaller amount,” says Budpop. And we agree.

These vegan gummies “…envelop you in waves of soaring bliss and soothing relaxation,” say Budpop. “It’s the perfect remedy for winding down after a long day, melting away stress, and finding that inner calm you’ve been searching for.”

Look, a rainbow – Hometown Hero Delta 8 Relief Gummies Variety Pack

Nobody wants to piss off the Skittles people, so I’m not going to expressly say anybody should be tasting any particular local weather phenomena, but the adventurous (or indecisive) among you should know this variety pack gives you five flavors. Why choose just one?

You get six gummies each of blueberry, green apple, peach, pink lemonade, and watermelon. Each one has 25mg of Delta 8, which is but a kiss of THC and not the full-on French kiss that some higher-dosage Delta 8 gummies are. We could do without the corn syrup, though.

Hello, square – Cheef Botanicals Delta 8 Gummy Cubes

Like options? Good. Cheef Botanicals gives you three choices on potency, from 25mg of Delta 8 per gummy to 50mg and 100mg. That runs the gamut from reasonably lightweight to a double-kapow heavy hitter best meant for experienced Delta 8 trippers.

These do contain “light” corn syrup, which we’re not psyched about, but they aren’t unique there. As Cheef Botanicals says, “If you have never consumed Delta 8 before or are unsure how it may affect you, start with half a gummy and slowly increase the amount until you feel satisfied.”

Unnaturally good – 3CHI Delta 8 Gummies

All right, these have more artificial flavors and colorings than we’d like, which ideally would be zero. And glucose syrup, and the additive sodium citrate. The marketing states they contain natural and organic ingredients, which they do, but not just natural ingredients.

But they do come with childproof bags, which is a plus for those with little ones at home. There are black raspberry, watermelon, and strawberry to choose from. 3CHI says their Delta 8 comes from U.S.-grown hemp, and each gummy has 25mg of Delta 8.