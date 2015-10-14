PREMIERE: The Black Heart Rebellion Is Doomed on Their Mesmerizing New Album

Photo by Jan Opdekamp

By name alone, you wouldn’t be remiss in assuming The Black Heart Rebellion to be a velvety goth chamber duo, or maybe a metalcore band. Luckily on both counts, you’d be dead wrong, as this Belgian five-piece instead treads the dusty ground between doom, post-rock, tribal beats, ritual percussion, and ambient. Their affiliation with The Church of Ra makes perfect sense after a listen to one of their tense, expansive compositions—misery loves company, but so does lofty ambition.

The band’s new album comes saddled with a rather poetic and utterly cryptic title, People when you see the smoke, do not think it is fields they’re burning, and is out 10/23 via 9000 Records. Stream in its entirety below: