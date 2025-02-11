Daily Horoscope: February 11, 2025

Mercury and Ceres’ conjunction under Aquarius strengthens, improving the ways in which we communicate our needs to others and, in turn, receive dialogue from them as well. The Sun is also in this potent conjunction, creating an overarching effect of this cosmic energy that promises to illuminate our lives as a whole. We are a social species, stargazer. Strengthening your place within the world is critical for a healthy spirit and mind. How exactly that manifests is up to you. Considering the nearby square between this combination and Uranus in Taurus, there’s a high likelihood that this process will feel uncomfortable or chaotic at first. Sometimes, that means something better is on the way. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde and Saturn’s auspicious trine under Cancer and Pisces continues. This water-dominant alignment calls for a gentler, more intuitive approach than you’re typically used to. A square between your ruling planet and Chiron suggests your hesitancy to lean into your sensitive side has to do with a rough patch in your past. You deserve to let those struggles embolden, not diminish you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with a nearly full Moon as the latter celestial body swings through Leo. Venus’ placement in Aries adds even more fire to this alignment, increasing emotional awareness in intimate relationships. Unfortunately, that means for better or worse, Taurus. Remember that these kinds of interpersonal conflicts are rarely as insurmountable as they seem at first glance.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Ceres’ conjunction strengthens in Aquarius as this planetary combo flies in tandem with the ego-driven Sun. All cosmic signs point to learning new ways to strengthen bonds with others, both by accepting help more readily and paying closer attention to what kind of assistance is being asked of you. It is possible to be reckless with your attempts at compassion, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The almost-full waxing gibbous Moon swings through Leo as it forms a harmonious trine with Venus in Aries. Mars retrograde and Saturn form the same alignment under your celestial domain and Pisces. The stars urge you to take notice when someone reveals their true self to you, Cancer. Your desire to see the best in people will land you in hot water.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A potent conjunction of your ruling celestial body, the Sun, Mercury, and Ceres continues in Aquarius, increasing communicative flow and mental clarity. Under this powerful alignment, expressing your needs and wishes to others becomes easier. The support itself is rarely a bigger issue than the way in which we describe it (or, in some cases, the ways we don’t).

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s potent conjunction with the Sun and Mercury in Aquarius strengthens today, signaling positive social change ahead. Your cynicism has gotten you this far, Virgo. But now, the stars seem to be nudging you toward a more vulnerable, trusting attitude. If you constantly look for the worst in people, that’s what you’ll see. Luckily, the same is true for their best.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms a fortuitous trine with the nearly full Moon in Aries and Leo, respectively. That’s a lot of fire for one cosmic forecast, Libra. Be careful not to let your air-ruled tendencies ignite these flames into something unmanageable. The positive aspect between your ruling planet and the Moon promises good vibes ahead. But you need to stay grounded.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The challenging square between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Haumea retrograde continues. You can sit around and wait for pieces to fall into place for as long as you want, Scorpio. In the end, it’s only your time you’re wasting. If you want over this hurdle, you have to seriously consider what the obstacle in front of you really is.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms two positive coinciding alignments today. The first is a favorable sextile with a nearly full Moon in Leo, and the second is its ongoing trine with Makemake retrograde. As the growing lunar phase increases emotional clarity, the stars push you to speak these revelations into the cosmos. You deserve to live your truth confidently and freely, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s long-held trine with Mars retrograde is slowly fading as the latter red planet moves further into Cancer, causing its effects to ease from our earthly vantage point. But don’t get too comfortable, Capricorn. Mars will be resuming its normal non-retrograde path soon, and with it will come the increased possibility of challenging (albeit rewarding) tasks ahead. Don’t lose momentum.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet maintains its arduous square with a potent conjunction of the Sun, Mercury, and Ceres in your celestial domain. Consequently, things might feel a little topsy-turvy for a while. Try to ride these waves the best you can, Aquarius. You want to float on top of the tide, not sink down trying to fight against it. Stay centered.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Matters of the heart or wallet become more front and center as a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with Venus under Leo and Aries. With Saturn and Neptune’s ongoing placements under your sign, this particular cosmic alignment seems to suggest good fortune ahead with a caveat. Too much of anything can turn sour, Pisces. Don’t overindulge.

