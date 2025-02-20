Daily Horoscope: February 20, 2025

A tense square between the last-quarter Moon and Ceres coinciding with the Moon’s far more auspicious trine with Neptune points to following what feels good even if it isn’t good. What’s in our best interest isn’t always the most appealing option, and under Neptune’s rose-colored influence, it can become all too easy to fall into fantasies and falsehoods. Ceres’ domain over self-care and how we care for others plays an important role in this alignment, pushing us to pursue long-term gratification instead of short-term satisfaction. Think of the latter as emotional junk food. It’s good for a while. But eventually, you’ll get sick if you partake in too much of it. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The favorable sextile between Venus and Jupiter continues under your celestial domain and Gemini. Capitalize on this energy by taking time to appreciate and savor the resources, successes, and accolades you already have under your belt. There are likely far more than you realize, Aries. The greener grass in your neighbor’s yard is more of an optical illusion than reality.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, maintains its positive sextile with Jupiter and direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. These two alignments point to a need to practice gratitude and patience. As Makemake retrograde points your emotional focus toward fostering a happy and secure inner environment, Jupiter helps reveal subtle silver linings in the storm clouds above you. Things will get better.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter forms two somewhat paradoxical alignments under your sign, Gemini. The first is more positive: a sextile with Venus, signaling good energy surrounding love and finances. The second is more challenging: a square with Mercury. Make sure you’re not avoiding any cosmic clues of trouble ahead just because you want to relish in this short-term satisfaction while it’s here.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon forms a tense square with Ceres and a fortuitous trine with Neptune simultaneously, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to resist our base desires. There is nothing wrong with pursuing that which feels good, Cancer. But you must also be ready to accept the consequences if that “good” thing ends up turning sour. The risk is the price you pay.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun eases further into its auspicious trine with Haumea retrograde under Pisces and Scorpio, respectively. This water-heavy forecast leans on the more sensitive, intuitive, and quiet side, which is something to which you’re not typically accustomed. The stars urge you to try anyway. A gentler approach could provide overarching benefits in your daily life. Practice treading lightly and speaking softly.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, maintains its arduous square with Jupiter. This cosmic test of your patience won’t be over when you want it to be. That’s the whole point, Virgo. The sooner you learn to release your desire for control and start rolling with the punches, the less stressful all of this will seem. At the very least, try.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Jupiter’s ongoing sextile coinciding with Makemake retrograde seems to signal toward practicing gratitude and shifting your perspective. It can become incredibly easy to lose sight of your progress through the forest when you’re in the thickest part of the trees. You’ve accomplished and come further than you give yourself credit for, Libra. Minor mishaps mustn’t discredit that.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and the Sun’s auspicious trine grows stronger under your celestial domain and Pisces. Listening to your gut instincts will take you far during this time period, Scorpio. Doing so will require you to remain vulnerable to the idea that your initial reactions might have been wrong. You’re allowed to change your mind, regardless of whether it feels like it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, maintains a sextile with Venus and a square with Mercury, two contrasting alignments that work together to serve the same goal. The positive energy between Jupiter and Venus suggests prosperity in love and finances. However, the challenging square with Mercury implies that things may not be what they seem. Not all that glitters is gold, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The positive sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus continues in Pisces and Taurus. Perhaps the change you seek isn’t somewhere far outside of your comfort zone, Capricorn. Uranus’ placement in homebody Taurus suggests innovation and rebellious energy in your innermost environment. Who says your personal revolution can’t start from within the comfort of your home? Start planning your next moves.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus maintains its sextile with Saturn in Taurus and Pisces, suggesting a need for emotional perseverance and a change in our attitude toward our daily lives and routines. Just because something is stable doesn’t mean it’s boring, and even if it were, just because it’s boring doesn’t mean it’s bad. Perhaps the greatest adventure is learning to find wonder in the mundane.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a harmonious trine with the last-quarter Moon today, increasing emotional sensitivity and encouraging a release and mental shift toward rest and recovery. Loving hard also means hurting hard, and that’s just one of life’s many inevitabilities. Despite how painful it might feel right now, the fact that you care is actually a good thing, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

