Daily Horoscope: February 26, 2025

Mars finally completes its long-awaited transition back to its normal path in Cancer. This retrograde period has zapped motivation and drained energy for weeks. Now, the stars are rekindling our inner flames with greater vigor, assertion, and passion. With a corresponding trine between Jupiter and a nearly dark waning crescent Moon, all cosmic signs point to clearer skies ahead. Remember that taking the time to enjoy the fruits of your labor is just as important as processing these experiences into future wisdom and strength. Don’t neglect one pursuit in the name of the other, stargazer. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet returns direct today, signaling a positive shift in motivation and energy levels. Meanwhile, Venus and Jupiter maintain their favorable sextile under your sign and Gemini. You’ve been going with the flow and putting off your needs for far too long, Aries. The stars urge you to start prioritizing yourself. You deserve to be cared for, too.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, holds its positive sextile with Jupiter. While this cosmic alignment doesn’t necessarily denote significant action, it does gently nudge you to practice gratitude for the emotional and financial resources already at your disposal. And in a way, this kind of reflective exercise can be all the action you need to improve upon yourself and grow.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conjunction between Mercury and Saturn wanes today, but its effects are likely to linger for a little while longer. At the very least, you ought to hold on to Saturn’s disciplinarian attitude as long as you can as Mercury eases into a sextile with Uranus. Rebelling against the status quo is often a more arduous task than we realize.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon flies through Aquarius today, forming a brief but notable sextile with Venus while it does so. This lunar phase calls us to rest and recharge. Try to avoid taking on new responsibilities or obligations during this time, Cancer. Tending to your inner peace has far more long-lasting results than trying to appease others to maintain theirs.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s auspicious trine with Haumea retrograde continues in Pisces and Scorpio, respectively. With the lasting effects of Mercury and Saturn’s conjunction still lingering in the cosmos, all celestial signs point to having faith in yourself to handle the unexpected when navigating new territory. You can’t prepare for every single potential mishap. But you can be ready, generally speaking, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn begins to wane today. But its effects will likely stick around for a little while longer. In other words, don’t use these separating celestial bodies as an excuse not to work on your emotional boundaries and discipline. The stars urge you not to dismantle all of your past hard work, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ ongoing sextile with Jupiter is a notable complement to your ruling planet’s direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. Although your default mode tends to be geared toward the needs of others, the stars urge you to consider the prosperity made possible by a willingness to tend to your own needs just as dutifully. It’s time to start building yourself up, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and your ruling planet, Pluto, hold fast in their tense square with one another under your celestial domain and Aquarius. As Pluto’s Aquarius placement ushers in more and more social change, you will likely find more ways it contradicts your preconceived notions. The sooner you open your mind up to the possibility that you were wrong, the better, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet maintains its favorable sextile with Venus and even more fortuitous trine with Makemake retrograde. Stay on your current course, Aquarius. The stars signal smooth sailing ahead. Enjoy this easygoing energy while it’s here. Eventually, it will make way for greater conflict and struggle, and you’ll grow nostalgic for this downtime. Savor the little things. Relish in the rest.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury begins to move away from your ruling planet, Saturn, today, which consequently removes some of its communicative and intellectual influence over your day-to-day. It’s time to take the lessons of the previous days’ potent conjunction and start practicing them on your own. Consider this the removal of your emotional training wheels, Capricorn. This is just part of the process.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Mercury is beginning to ease into a positive sextile with your ruling planet, Uranus, under Pisces and Taurus, respectively. This cosmic alignment points to favorable shifts in social dynamics. Uranus and Mercury combined are a potent, innovative combo. Use this energy to your advantage by pushing back against tradition, Aquarius. If there’s no trail to walk, then blaze one yourself.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ceres and Haumea retrograde ease into a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Scorpio. For the time being, Ceres is still flying in tandem with the Sun, illuminating the revelations presented by this positive alignment even further. Taking care of others (and having them take care of you) isn’t as complex as your anxiety is making it out to be.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.