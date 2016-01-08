David Bowie’s 7 Sexiest Music Videos Celebrate His 69th Birthday

There’s no sexier birthday for an aging pop icon than their 69th, and like a fine cheddar, David Bowie has kept in a cool, dry place until reaching perfection. On the 69th anniversary of his birth, Bowie releases his new album, ★, which he has been teasing for months with trailers and music videos, one of which was released just yesterday.

Now it’s here, but before you face-dive into the Thin White Duke’s twisted psyche, we’re here to warm you up with his lushest, most objectively sexy cinematic efforts. His androgynous look and pure charisma made Ziggy Stardust a sex symbol for everybody—you don’t have to be a heterosexual woman to appreciate his skin-sational outfits and dancing in 1972’s “The Jean Genie,” and the chemistry between Bowie and Mick Jagger in “Dancing in the Street” is undeniable.

Without further ado, here are the music videos that have been making kids crazy for the last half a century.

“The Jean Genie,” 1972

Just try to look away from David Bowie’s chiseled pecs.

“Heroes,” 1977

Two words: deep cleavage.

“Boys Keep Swinging,” 1979

Taking a page from Elvis’ personal hip-thrusting manual was a great way for Bowie to appeal to the moms of 1979.

Blue Jean, 1984

Nobody makes unwinding a turban as alluring as the Thin White Duke.

“Dancing in the Street,” 1985

Just once, I’d love for somebody to look at me the way that David Bowie looks at Mick Jagger.

“Miracle Goodnight,” 1993

Sexy crawling and a rare look at Bowie’s garters make this one a classic.

“Love is Lost,” 2013

While most of this video is obscured in conceptual 3D imaging, the ending is basically porn.

BONUS:

Trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

This sexual sci-fi thriller is an enigma we want to get lost in.

Get ★ and watch more David Bowie music videos on his website.

