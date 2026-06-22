Devil May Cry Remake Reportedly In Development and Uses Resident Evil Engine

A new leak claims that a Devil May Cry remake is far along in development. If true, the Capcom classic is reportedly being reimagined with the RE Engine and will feature modern Resident Evil graphics.

Devil May Cry Remake Reportedly Far Along in Development

Screenshot: Capcom

Another week, another rumor claiming a Devil May Cry remake is in the works. Leaks first started popping up about the project back in 2025. Well, a new leak has recently appeared and claims that the DMC1 remake is not only real, but that it’s further along in development than many fans might think.

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This latest rumor comes from ‘MajorPlayeix’ in a series of posts on X. According to the account, Capcom is working on a Devil May Cry remake of the original 2001 title using RE Engine. “Let’s be blunt about it. You’re getting a DMC1 Remake. Yes, just like those rumors said. Hearing it’s pretty far along actually, but I’ll have to see for myself before making any release/trailer date bets.”

When fans pressed the leaker for more information on when the Devil May Cry remake could be announced, MajorPlayeix didn’t have any additional information. The user just reiterated that it’s reportedly far into development. So, is this latest DMC1 leak real? I would take it with a major grain of salt.

Screenshot: Capcom, X @MajorPlayeix

There does appear to be a lot of chatter behind the scenes about a Devil May Cry remake. But let’s not forget, leakers also claimed Devil May Cry 6 would be announced during the February Sony State of Play. And well, that ended up not being true.

Capcom Recently Hinted at More Devil May Cry Remakes and Ports

Screenshot: Capcom

Adding fuel to the fire, Capcom recently mentioned Devil May Cry in a May investors call. In the meeting, Capcom revealed a list of IPs that they want to expand in the future with sequels, remakes, and ports. On that list was Devil May Cry. So, of course, some fans speculate that this is further proof that the recent DMC1 remake leak is legitimate.

The only problem is, the list Capcom published was pretty broad. For example, we could, in theory, just get a new Devil May Cry port. In fact, on June 23, Capcom is releasing the Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition on Nintendo Switch 2. This could technically be what Capcom was referencing when talking about expanding the Devil May Cry IP.

But on the other hand, the list did also mention potential future remakes. And Capcom has recently been remaking all the major Resident Evil titles. During Summer Game Fest 2026, they announced Resident Evil Veronica is coming in 2027, for example. So, is it possible that we get a modern reimagining of DMC1? Absolutely.

Screenshot: Capcom

The series is popular and has sold well. But at the time of writing, there isn’t any concrete confirmation. However, if this latest rumor is accurate, then the DMC1 remake is further along in development than many might expect. And that’s pretty exciting!