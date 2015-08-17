Ghost’s Infernally Majestic New Album Is Now Streaming in its Entirety





On their upcoming third full-length, Meliora, the Swedish occult rock phenoms Ghost have finally delivered on the early promise that shone through on their cult Elizabeth single and impossibly catchy Satanic pop debut, Opus Eponymous. The nameless ghouls and a third incarnation of estwhile frontbeast Papa Emeritus have summoned some seriously impressive black magic on Meliora, effortlessly blending bombastic hard rock, 70s prog, and 60s pop into a cohesive and thoroughly enjoyable album—and it must be noted that this flowing, organic composition is most certainly an album, not just a collection of songs. I mean, Christ, there’s even an organ solo.

Meliora is the album they needed to make, and leaves the memory of their bloated, over-hyped sophomore effort, Infestissumam, in the dust. The album comes out on Loma Vista Recordings this Friday, August 21, and is now up for preorder on Amazon.com and iTunes. For now, bask in its glory below:

Kim Kelly is surprised she likes this so much; she’s working through her emotions on Twitter – @grimkim