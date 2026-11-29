After wrapping up Grand Theft Auto VI Chapter 4, Jason and Lucia move into a penthouse and take on their last jobs in Vice City. Here’s the full GTA 6 Chapter 5 mission list, how long it takes to finish, and what to do before you head back to Abe’s office.

GTA 6 Chapter 5 Mission List

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Chapter 5 has seven main story missions, or 10 missions and tasks using the broader count from our earlier guides. That includes your visit to Abe, Unfinished Business, and the BuckMe payment you need to make before the finale.

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Here are all the missions and story tasks in Grand Theft Auto VI Chapter 5, Top of the World, Ma:

Bird in the Hand

Taking Liberties

VC Baby

Doggie Bag

Operation Savage Glory

Honest Abe (Story task)

Unfinished Business (Story task)

Pay Abe’s Fee (BuckMe objective)

Protective Custody (Point of no return)

The End of the Road (Final mission)

If you’re already at Abe’s office, make a separate manual save before accepting the prompt. That gives you a checkpoint with your current cash, relationship, and Criminal Profiles before you start the last two missions.

What Is the Final Mission in GTA 6 Chapter 5?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The final mission in GTA 6 Chapter 5 is The End of the Road. The point of no return comes one mission earlier, when you agree to start Protective Custody at Abe’s office. The two missions run back to back, so choose Postpone when prompted if you still want to do anything in free roam before the credits.

After the credits, the game puts you back in free roam just before Protective Custody. You can pick up side activities from there or start the finale again.

GTA 6 Chapter 5 Missables – What to Do Before the Finale

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Chapter 5 has no permanently missable side missions of its own. The main things to watch are the cash you’re carrying when you start the finale and a car spawn that changes once you move into Pegassi Residences.

Pay Abe’s Fee and Deposit Your Cash

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After Operation Savage Glory, head to Abe’s office in Downtown Vice City for Honest Abe. You’ll need to send $150,000 to his office through BuckMe before you can start Protective Custody. Once the fee is paid, move any spare cash into Family Savings. You can lose the cash you’re carrying when the finale starts.

If you’re aiming for GTA 6’s best ending, this is also a good time to check your Family Savings balance, Jason and Lucia’s relationship, and their Criminal Profiles. The $150,000 fee is enough to open the finale. The $2 million Family Savings target is tied to the ending you’re aiming for.

Find the Pegassi Toros Before You Move In

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you still need the Pegassi Toros for Randy’s Wish List, you can steal the one outside Pegassi Residences before Jason and Lucia become residents. Once you move in during Chapter 5, that particular SUV is off-limits. You can still find another one parked along the strip in Vice Beach.

How Long Is Chapter 5 in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Chapter 5 takes roughly 4 to 6 hours to complete if you focus on the story and already have the money for Abe’s fee. It’s the shortest chapter in GTA 6, but it can take longer if you stop to raise the $150,000 or work on the requirements for a different ending.

The main thing you want to focus on in Chapter 5 is making sure you have $2 million in your Family Saving’s account, a Professional Criminal Profile Rating, and a maxed out relationship between Jason and Lucia. I recommend having all of this sorted before going into Abe’s office to trigger the final string of missions.