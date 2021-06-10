Here’s The First Gameplay Trailer for ‘Elden Ring’

The long awaited gameplay reveal of Elden Ring is finally here and it looks like Dark Souls with a larger world and a ghostly horse.

First announced in 2019, Elden Ring is the first FromSoftware game since Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The trailer talks about someone called the Tarnished, presumably the player character, and their hunt for the eponymous Elden Ring.

Acclaimed director Hidetaka Miyazaki partnered with Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin to create the world of Elden Ring. The gameplay footage will be familiar to anyone who has played Dark Souls. There’s swords, magic, hints of a curse that forces the player to resurrect upon death, and ghastly monsters that look like they’d give Junji Ito nightmares.

For the past year, fans have waited in anticipation for any kind of information about the game since its cinematic reveal in 2019. The Elden Ring subreddit has built out an entire speculative mythology for the game based on some footage and a leaked trailer that hit the internet a few months ago.

More important than the gameplay in this new trailer is an official release date. Soon all the speculation can end.

Elden Ring will hit the Playstation 4, 5, Xbox One, Series X, S, and PC on January 21, 2022.