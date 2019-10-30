Hiker Live Streams His Fall Down Mount Fuji

In the era of the live streams, we have insider access to what people are doing across the globe in a new, more personal way. Some say this is a privacy issue, but at least one recent incident shows that broadcasting where you are might actually be helpful.

A hiker making his way up the 3,766-meter high Mount Fuji was live-streaming when he suddenly slipped and fell down, NHK reported. Authorities were notified about the incident because of his video.

In the video, which was originally live-streamed on Japanese social media platform Niconico but reposted on Twitter, the man is first seen climbing the mountain. He soon slips and starts tumbling down before the sound and visuals cut off. According to Sora News, the man can be heard saying “this part is dangerous” when he walks in the path covered in snow. Right before falling, he says “Can’t be helped, though.”

Police in Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures near Mount Fuji received numerous reports from people who saw the video. Ten rescuers were sent to look for the man on Tuesday morning. Police have also deployed a helicopter to the area. Authorities found a body on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for the Shizuoka Prefectural Police told CNN, but its identity has not been confirmed.

The missing hiker climbed Mount Fuji even after it was closed in September. People are told not to climb the mountain during seasons when it is covered in snow. Fatalities occur yearly on Mount Fuji. In 2017, seven died from ascending the mountain outside the summer climbing season.

