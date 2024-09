Once, John F. Kennedy looked up at the moon and said, “Let’s put a man up on that motherfucker.” Christopher Columbus pointed at a big ol’ question mark on a map and said, “Pull up the anchors, we’re setting sail for that shit, dawg.” And this week, a YouTube user named Benjamin Roberts watched the 90s show, Dinosaurs and said, “Hell yea, baby, I’m gonna sync this up with Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Hypnotize.’” And here it is. God bless innovation and God Bless America.