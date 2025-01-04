Waypoint Weekend Episode 9: Virtual Insanity

Throughout the hustle and bustle of a busy week, we sometimes forget to see what we’ve all been playing. That’s what Waypoint Weekend is all about; it allows us to chat with each other and find out what games have been taking control of our lives lately, and what we’re planning on jumping into over the weekend. If there’s one thing we love more than writing about games, it’s playing them, and this Waypoint Weekend has some major hits.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

It’s been almost a month now, but I haven’t been able to put Path of Exile 2 down since its early access launch. This weekend, that shows no sign of changing. I’ve reached level 90 on two classes – Warrior and Monk – and am neck deep in its rich endgame. Well, rich by typical “early access game” standards, but just the tip of the enormous iceberg of what’s to come in Path of Exile.

As a Path of Exile sicko, there are a few things that annoy me about PoE2‘s current state. Crafting, something the former game perfected, is in a dire state at the moment. Armour does essentially nothing (which is why I switched from Warrior to Monk). The Witch, a class my friend plays, seems vastly underpowered compared to Monk and Sorceress. Thankfully, Grinding Gear Games has a proven reputation for constantly updating and balancing their games, so I’m not too worried. Path of Exile 2 is almost impossible to stop playing, and it’s only getting better from here.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

This weekend? I’m going to play more Shogun Showdown. Though I bought the game, I’m still weirdly playing the demo until I get my sea legs. (I’m an oddball, okay?) It takes me so long to play most games because I always want to experience them with my partner. But, games like Shogun Showdown are all me, baby. I fear it’s reactivated my deck-builder roguelike tendencies, so I’ll keep y’all updated on how that pans out!

Also, if we find the time to reconvene, I’d like to play more Demeo with Shaun! …I don’t know if you’ve read his article about our initial woes, but we got messed up. We were still getting used to the mechanics — and besides, that damn game has teeth. All it takes is for you to walk into a room for three enemies to show up and completely ruin your day. But, I guess I’m a glutton for punishment because the fact that the game is challenging me to conquer it makes me that much more determined to rise to the occasion! We’re on your ass, Demeo. You haven’t seen the last of us.

Screenshot: Yogscast Games

This weekend will be spent playing Perfectly Paranormal’s excellent puzzle platformer, Helheim Hassle. It’s the last of their classic “Tuesday Trilogy” which includes The Holy Gosh Darn and Manuel Samuel, both of which are incredible games.

Helheim Hassle to this point is proving to be the same. I can’t wait to see how this one shakes out All three games take place in the same universe and same day, and you can pick out references in each game to the others.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

So, after finally getting our names changed in Palia, my wife and I have been spending a lot more time in this colorful and cozy world. Right now, there’s a log-in campaign happening, so we can claim some additional kitsch for free, and I couldn’t be happier. Pair that with a special event that may or may not be super bugged at the moment, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a weekend in.

I’m excited to get my hands on all the free log-in items, though. It’s bumblebee-themed, so it’s bound to be quite adorable. Also, this is me petitioning for a fat little Bumblebee pet because we need one in this game like… ASAP. Please and thank you!

It's the first week of the New Year, and that means we're just getting started on all of the new and exciting games that are about to be coming out. No matter if it's the smallest indie or the biggest AAA, we're going to be here to find out what should be on your radar.