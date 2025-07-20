Weekly Horoscope: July 20-July 26

The Sun enters Leo this week, pulling us out of Cancer’s emotional tide and into a space where self-expression has weight. The Leo New Moon on the 24th brings a chance to reset, especially around confidence, creativity, and how we want to be seen. This is a bold shift, but it’s not about appearances. It’s about aligning with what feels real.

Stargazer, the Moon moves through Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo, nudging emotional patterns and pacing your response. If you’re feeling stretched between what you need and what’s expected, you’re not alone. This week encourages action rooted in honesty. You don’t have to prove anything. Just move toward what’s yours, without shrinking to make others comfortable. Let it be genuine. Let it count.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon squares Mars on the 21st, Aries, and you may feel like everyone’s getting in your way. You’re craving momentum, but don’t mistake resistance for rejection. Not every pushback needs a full-force response. Give yourself room to act without reacting.

On the 23rd, Venus squares Mars, challenging how you handle tension in relationships and values. You might feel torn between wanting something and wondering if it’s even worth it. That same day, a Moon-Mars sextile helps you find your stride again—if you’re willing to listen to your body instead of racing past it. You don’t need to cool down. You need to stay steady. Focus your energy, cut the excess, and move like you mean it. That’s where the clarity is.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon meets Venus on the 21st, stirring emotion and craving in equal measure. Taurus, you may find yourself drawn to what feels familiar, even if it doesn’t quite fit anymore. Give those feelings room, but don’t lose your footing in the process.

By the 23rd, Venus squares Mars, testing how you move toward what you want. You might feel pulled between comfort and change, especially in love or creative pursuits. This isn’t a warning—it’s a prompt. What needs realignment will show itself. On the 26th, a Moon-Venus sextile smooths things out and helps you reconnect with your own pace. You’re not behind. You’re fine-tuning. Trust what feels grounded, not just what looks good.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury is retrograde, but you’re still thinking fast, Gemini. On the 21st, a Moon-Mercury sextile helps you get your thoughts out, especially if something’s been sitting just under the surface. Say what you need to—but don’t expect instant results. Conversations may need room to unfold.

By the 25th, the Moon meets Mercury, turning your focus inward. You may feel more reactive than usual or find yourself replaying something that felt unfinished. Let those thoughts surface without needing to explain them right away. Not every insight demands action. Some just want to be heard. This week is less about making perfect sense and more about staying with the message until it feels real. Let yourself process at your own pace.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

​​This week puts you in motion, Cancer, and your ruling Moon is doing the most. As it moves through four signs, expect emotional waves that don’t always arrive on schedule. From a conjunction with Uranus to a square with Mars and Saturn, your instinct may be to pull back, but don’t shut down. Your reactions are messengers, not enemies.

The New Moon in Leo on the 24th hits a reset point. It’s asking where you’ve been performing emotional labor and where you actually want to invest it. By the time the Moon enters Virgo on the 26th, you’ll be ready to sort what’s useful from what’s just noise. Don’t rush to hold it all together. Let your rhythm guide you. The steadiness you’re seeking isn’t outside of you—it’s already there, waiting for you to notice.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun enters your sign on the 22nd, Leo, and the energy shifts with you. With supportive aspects to Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune, you’re stepping into something that feels truer to where you’re headed, not where you’ve been stuck. The New Moon in Leo on the 24th offers a reset. This isn’t about reinvention for show. It’s about building from your center.

When the Sun opposes Pluto on the 25th, you may feel tension between your drive to lead and the pressure to compromise. If something feels off, don’t perform your way through it. Trust your instincts and let your growth speak for itself. Leo, you’re not just being seen—you’re being called to show up as the version of yourself you actually believe in. Let that be the foundation.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury is still retrograde in Leo, Virgo, and while the sky isn’t throwing major curveballs your way, your inner dialogue might be doing the most. A Moon sextile on the 21st helps you name what you’ve been holding in, especially around emotions you’ve edited for the sake of order. Let things feel messy for a minute—it doesn’t mean you’ve failed.

By the 25th, the Moon meets Mercury and turns the spotlight inward. Expect memories, patterns, or conversations you thought you’d resolved to reappear. Virgo, you’re not being tested—you’re being reminded that healing isn’t a straight line. Give yourself the same care you extend to everyone else. You’re allowed to revise, pause, or even walk away if something no longer fits who you’re becoming.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus moves through Gemini this week, Libra, and your attention may be jumping between what you want and what you’re willing to work for. The Moon meets Venus on the 21st, stirring connection—but also revealing where you’ve been holding back for the sake of keeping things smooth. You don’t have to be confrontational to be honest.

On the 23rd, Venus squares Mars, and tension may rise around relationships or creative efforts. You could feel pulled in opposite directions—especially if your head and heart aren’t on the same page. By the 26th, a Moon-Venus sextile helps soften the edges and bring things back into perspective. Libra, you’re not here to chase harmony at all costs. Sometimes balance is built, not found. Let it be a practice, not a performance.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This week brings power into focus, Scorpio—how you use it, how you protect it, and what happens when someone tries to challenge it. The Moon trines Pluto on the 20th, and something clicks beneath the surface. You might not have the full picture yet, but you’ll feel where the energy is shifting. Pay attention to where you’re being pulled.

Oppositions to Pluto from the Moon and Sun on the 24th and 25th ask you to confront what’s been hidden or ignored. You don’t need to bare everything, but you do need to be honest with yourself first. Scorpio, your strength isn’t in keeping things together at all costs. It’s in knowing when to release control so something better can take its place. Let this week show you what that looks like.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter keeps a square with Makemake all week, Sagittarius, pressing on the tension between personal beliefs and your place in the collective. You might feel torn between doing your own thing and showing up for something bigger than yourself. It’s not about choosing sides—it’s about recognizing where you can actually make an impact.

On the 23rd, the Moon meets Jupiter and amplifies your emotional drive. You’re feeling a lot, and you’re not wrong to care as much as you do. Let that passion move you, but don’t let it turn into pressure to fix everything at once. Sagittarius, your growth is real, even if it’s not loud. You’re allowed to change direction without losing momentum. Trust that what you’re building has space to stretch.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn takes the spotlight this week, Capricorn, putting structure and discipline under review. The Moon forms a sextile on the 20th and a square on the 22nd, calling out what’s working and what’s wearing you down. You don’t have to abandon your routines, but you may need to adjust them so they serve you better.

On the 24th, Saturn forms trines with both the Sun and Moon, giving you traction where you’ve been craving it. Let this momentum carry you forward, but don’t fall back into autopilot. Capricorn, you’re not being asked to push harder—you’re being asked to align smarter. If something feels outdated, it probably is. This week invites a quiet reorganization of your priorities. Let what’s essential rise to the top.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus is active this week, Aquarius, which means your usual resistance to routine might feel even stronger. The Moon meets Uranus on the 20th, kicking off a need for change—maybe sudden, maybe overdue. You don’t need to explain it yet. Just notice what feels too tight to keep wearing.

A sextile from the Sun on the 23rd supports innovative thinking, and the Moon follows with its own sextile on the 24th. You’re not just reacting, you’re creating something new out of what felt stuck. By the 26th, tension rises with a Moon square, and not everyone will get what you’re trying to do. That doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Aquarius, your growth often happens outside of expectations. Stay honest with yourself and keep building forward.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune stays retrograde and active all week, Pisces, so your inner world is louder than usual. A Moon sextile on the 20th may pull you into something that feels comforting or familiar—just make sure it still fits. The square on the 22nd brings friction between what you’re hoping for and what you’re actually working with. Don’t ignore that tension; let it guide the next step.

The Sun and Moon both trine Neptune on the 24th, offering emotional insight if you’re open to seeing things as they are, not as they were. With Saturn still nearby, you’re being asked to ground your intuition in something steady. Pisces, it’s okay to dream—but this week wants those dreams built on purpose, not escape. Start small. Make it tangible. Let it grow from there.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.