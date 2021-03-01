Your Monthly Horoscope: March 2021

March is here, and there’s not a retrograde in sight! A redemptive new moon in Pisces takes place, bringing a major dose of romance as Venus and Neptune meet in the sky. The spring equinox arrives with the start of Aries season, and a full moon in Libra comes toward the end of the month, encouraging us to compromise. Find out what this means for your sign:

Aries

You’re catching up on rest before celebrating your season! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

This is an especially exciting time for your social life, dear Taurus. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re in the spotlight now, dear Gemini! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This is your season of expansion, dear Cancer. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This is an especially sensitive time of year for you. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

It’s a great time to connect with people, Virgo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

You’re bringing glamour and enchantment to your everyday life! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

It’s a great time to fall in love, make art, and simply enjoy yourself, dear Scorpio! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This is a nostalgic time of year for you. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re tapping into your intuition, dear Capricorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This is your season of wealth and abundance! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Happy solar return, dear Pisces! This is an especially special time for you. Read your monthly horoscope here.

