The Best THC Mints for Microdosing Without Eating Another Gummy

I’ve eaten enough weed gummies at this point that sometimes I just want something smaller, easier, and a little less candy-like.

That’s where THC mints come in. Most of the ones I’ve tried are genuinely microdose, usually somewhere around 1mg to 2.5mg THC per mint, so they make it much easier to start tiny and work your way up. They’re also discreet, easy to throw in a bag, and don’t look like I’m carrying around a package of edibles.

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I also like that a mint has to do two jobs. It should give me the dose I’m looking for, but it should also taste like an actual mint and ideally make my breath better instead of leaving that weird weed-extract aftertaste behind.

For this list, I tried the first three picks myself. The others earned a spot because they do something different with the format, whether that’s more formula options, a higher dose, or going ridiculously low with THC.

These are the best THC mints I’ve tried and found so far.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Best THC Mints Snapshot

Best Overall: BATCH Micro Mints

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

BATCH was one of the first THC mint products that made me wonder why more weed brands weren’t doing this.

Each Micro Mint has 1mg THC + 1mg CBD, so these are actually microdosed. Not “microdose” as in a brand put 5mg THC into something and decided that sounded small enough. One mint really is tiny. If that’s not enough, you can take another without immediately jumping from barely anything to a full edible.

They also work as actual breath mints. They’re peppermint, sugar-free, and come in a little tin that doesn’t look like I’m carrying weed around. BATCH currently puts 30 mints in each tin. A single tin is $35.

The dose is probably the biggest reason I’d recommend these first. I have a higher THC tolerance, so one mint isn’t going to do anything to me. But I like being able to build the dose instead of having to break a gummy into weird little pieces and hope I somehow cut it evenly.

BATCH says the mints can start working in around 15 to 30 minutes, which is another reason the format appealed to me. I still wouldn’t keep popping them every five minutes because you think nothing is happening. Edibles love teaching people that lesson the hard way.

There are cheaper mints in this roundup, but BATCH gets the basic assignment right. They’re easy to carry, the dose is legitimately small, and they taste enough like regular mints that I’d actually use them as regular mints.

Dose per mint: 1mg THC + 1mg CBD

1mg THC + 1mg CBD Best for: True microdosing, beginners, low-tolerance consumers, or anyone who wants to control the dose one milligram at a time.

Read my full BATCH Micro Mints review here.

Best for Daytime: cbdMD THC Micro Mints

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

cbdMD’s Micro Mints are what I’d grab when I want a little more than the BATCH dose but still have shit to do.

Each peppermint mint has 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG. I started with one, but 2.5mg THC is too low for my tolerance. Two mints worked much better for me, which put me at 5mg THC and 5mg CBG.

I tested these during the workday on purpose. Two didn’t make me feel properly high, but somewhere around the half-hour mark I noticed I felt calmer and a little more locked in. Basically, I was still working and still myself, just slightly less annoyed by everything around me. That’s a pretty useful edible experience as far as I’m concerned.

The peppermint is also good. I actually made my partner participate in the testing process by kissing me after I had one because I wanted to know if these genuinely worked as breath mints. They passed.

I like the CBG here too, although I wouldn’t turn it into some magical productivity cannabinoid. CBG itself isn’t intoxicating. This combination just felt more suited to daytime than something designed to make me sleepy or heavily stoned.

The only thing I didn’t love was how quickly the little test bag disappeared. If you’re like me and need two at a time, five mints is basically two sessions and one lonely mint left over. cbdMD currently lists the Micro Mints starting at $14.99.

Dose per mint: 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG

2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG Best for: Workdays, discreet microdosing, people who want something slightly stronger than a 1mg mint, and anyone interested in a THC + CBG combo.

Read my full cbdMD Micro Mints review here.

Best for Socializing: Cycling Frog Wintergreen THC Mints

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I tested Cycling Frog’s mints in exactly the kind of situations where I’d want a tiny weed product: before talking to people.

Each Wintergreen mint has 1mg THC + 5mg CBD + 0.1mg CBG, so the CBD is very obviously doing most of the lifting here. For my tolerance, one was basically nothing. Three to four was where I started noticing that I cared slightly less about whatever was irritating me.

One test happened before some work calls when I already felt keyed up. The other was before an event where I knew there was a chance I’d run into people I didn’t particularly want to see. Normally, I can waste an embarrassing amount of brain power noticing who is in the room and thinking about whether I should acknowledge them. This time I was much better at just moving on with my evening.

That’s why I wouldn’t call these the best mints for getting high. They’re not. At least not for me. They make more sense when I want a little buffer without looking or feeling like I took an edible. The tin looks like something that should contain Altoids, and taking one in public doesn’t really register as weed behavior.

I also genuinely like the Wintergreen flavor. Cycling Frog helpfully points out that wintergreen is technically a shrub rather than actual mint, which is the kind of useless fact I unfortunately enjoy knowing. It still tastes minty enough for me.

The value here is also hard to beat. Cycling Frog currently charges $11.99 for a 40-count tin, so even if you need a few at a time like I do, they’re inexpensive compared with a lot of hemp edibles.

Dose per mint: 1mg THC + 5mg CBD + 0.1mg CBG

1mg THC + 5mg CBD + 0.1mg CBG Best for: Very low-dose THC, CBD-heavy formulas, awkward social situations, and anyone who wants something subtle enough to take during the day.

Read my full Cycling Frog Wintergreen THC Mints review here.

I haven’t personally tried Tillman’s Tranquils yet, but if the problem is that every day calls for a different kind of edible, this is the mint lineup that gives you the most options.

There are six THC formulas, and they aren’t just six flavors with the exact same cannabinoids inside. Tillman’s has Cherry Chill, Peppermint Mellow, Cinnamon Energy, Orange Relief, Mint Chocolate Sleep, and Strawberry Love. Packs contain 10 mints and start at $12.99 each.

The formulas jump around quite a bit. Chill has 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD. Mellow is only 2mg THC but has 20mg CBD. Relief combines 2.5mg each of THC, CBD, and CBG. The Mint Chocolate Sleep mint has 2.5mg THC alongside 5mg CBD and 5mg CBN. And Energy goes completely sideways with 2.5mg THC, 2.5mg THCV, and organic caffeine. That’s what makes this lineup more interesting than just picking between peppermint and spearmint. You could realistically have a different pack around for different situations instead of trying to make the same edible work for bedtime, daytime, date night, and whatever else.

I’d still start with one formula instead of ordering the whole collection and conducting a cannabinoid Olympics in my kitchen. But if you already know you like low-dose edibles and enjoy trying different ratios, Tillman’s gives you more to play around with than anything else here.

Dose per mint: varies by flavor

varies by flavor Best for: People who like choosing edibles by occasion, experimenting with cannabinoid ratios, or keeping more than one kind of microdose around.

Best Higher-Dose: Kind Oasis Wintergreen THC Mints

Some microdose mints are so low-dose that one barely registers. Kind Oasis gives you a little more room without turning the mint into a full edible.

Each Wintergreen mint has 2mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, which puts it above the 1mg mints from BATCH and Cycling Frog while still keeping the dose pretty manageable. You get 30 mints in a tin for $24.99.

The CBD dose is also pretty substantial compared with the THC. That 5:1 ratio makes this more of a CBD-heavy mint with a small amount of THC layered in, rather than a product built around getting very high.

I haven’t tried these yet, so I can’t speak to the flavor or how noticeable one mint feels. But this is the one I’d look at if 1mg THC feels almost pointless and you still don’t want to jump straight to 5mg.

Dose per mint: 2mg THC + 10mg CBD

2mg THC + 10mg CBD Best for: People who want a slightly bigger microdose without moving up to a standard low edible dose

Best MicroDose: Lazarus Naturals Unwind Mints

I had to double-check the label on these because 0.5mg THC per mint is too tiny. Even BATCH and Cycling Frog start at 1mg.

That’s kind of the point, though. Lazarus Naturals pairs that half-milligram of THC with 15mg CBD, so this is much more of a CBD mint with a little THC tagging along. The suggested serving is actually two mints, which gets you to 1mg THC and 30mg CBD, but I like that you don’t have to start there.

You also get 100 mints in the container for $50, which is a lot compared with most of the little tins in this roundup. If you’re someone who uses mints all the time instead of just keeping them around for occasional microdosing, that starts to make more sense.

The flavor is strawberry lemonade, which is also a nice break from the wall of peppermint and wintergreen happening in this category. I haven’t tried these yet, so I can’t tell you if they actually nail the flavor, or if I’d personally notice half a milligram of THC at all. But that’s also why I wanted them here. Not everybody is trying to feel noticeably high from a mint. Some people really do want to start absurdly low and work their way up.

Dose per mint: 0.5mg THC + 15mg CBD

0.5mg THC + 15mg CBD Best for: People who want to start very, very low with THC

How We Chose the Best THC Mints

I personally tested the BATCH, cbdMD, and Cycling Frog mints. With those, I cared about the THC dose first because that’s kind of the entire point of a microdose product.

I also paid attention to if they tasted like actual mints. That seems obvious, but weed has a tremendous ability to ruin perfectly normal flavors. If I’m taking something that looks like a breath mint, I’d like my mouth to feel fresher afterward rather than like I just ate cannabis extract with toothpaste.

Then there’s the stuff that matters with any edible: how long it took me to notice anything, what the effect actually felt like, how easy it was to adjust the dose, packaging, portability, and what I was getting for the price.

For Tillman’s, Kind Oasis’, and Lazarus, which I haven’t personally tested yet, I compared the formulas, THC doses, other cannabinoids, number of mints, flavors, pricing, and what each brand was doing that the three I tried weren’t.

What to Look for When Buying THC Mints

Look at the dose per mint, not just the total THC printed on the package.

There is a giant difference between a mint with 1mg THC and one with 5mg. That gets even more important if you’re buying these specifically because you want to microdose. A 1mg mint lets you move from one to two to three milligrams pretty precisely. Start with a 5mg mint and you’ve already skipped all of that.

I’d check the other cannabinoids too. The mints in this roundup combine THC with CBD, CBG, CBN, and even THCV depending on the product. That doesn’t mean you should assume a particular cannabinoid is going to magically make you productive, sleepy, horny, or enlightened. But the ratio can make one product very different from another.

Then check the count. A $12 tin with 40 mints and a $15 bag with five mints are obviously not the same value, even if their prices look similar.

And please look for lab results. This is weed in something that looks extremely similar to candy or medication. I want to know what is actually in each piece.

What Are THC Mints?

Exactly what they sound like: little mints infused with THC.

Most of the ones here are hemp-derived Delta-9 products and contain much smaller doses than the average gummy. Instead of 10mg THC at once, you might get 1mg or 2.5mg per mint.

They’re especially convenient because you can let them dissolve in your mouth rather than immediately swallowing them. Brands including Tillman’s specifically instruct users to do that, while BATCH markets its mints as a faster-onset alternative to standard edibles.

I still wouldn’t treat “fast-acting” as “instant.” Bodies are annoying and inconsistent. What takes 20 or 30 minutes for one person can take much longer for somebody else.

Do THC Mints Get You High?

They can. There is real Delta-9 THC in these products.

Whether you actually feel high from one mint is another question. 1mg is a very small dose. Someone with almost no THC tolerance could notice it, while I can take one of the lower-dose mints in this roundup and basically continue waiting for something to happen. That’s why I like the format for stacking. You can start small and add more later instead of immediately committing to 10mg.

Just give the first dose time before deciding it “didn’t work.” Nobody needs to discover that four mints were working after taking another four.

Are THC Mints Faster Than Gummies?

Sometimes they can feel faster, especially when you let the mint dissolve under your tongue instead of chewing and swallowing it immediately.

Part of the appeal is that some cannabinoids can begin absorbing through the tissues in your mouth and sublingually before the rest gets swallowed and processed like a traditional edible. Some brands’ mints here can start kicking in in roughly 15 to 30 minutes, while others tell new users to give its mints 30 to 60 minutes before judging the effect.

Will THC Mints Show Up on a Drug Test?

Yes, they can.

These contain THC. Your body doesn’t care that the THC came inside a cute peppermint instead of a joint. BATCH and cbdMD both explicitly warn that their mints can result in a positive drug test.

If you’re subject to drug testing, I wouldn’t treat hemp-derived Delta-9 as a loophole.

Are THC Mints Legal?

Right now, hemp-derived THC products are still being sold under the federal hemp framework created by the 2018 Farm Bill, but state laws vary and brands have their own shipping restrictions.

There is also a very big federal change coming soon. Starting November 12, 2026, the federal definition of hemp is scheduled to change. Among other things, the new law excludes final hemp-derived cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC and certain THC-like cannabinoids per container from the federal hemp definition. That is per container, not per mint.

To put that into context, every THC mint product in this roundup currently contains far more than 0.4mg THC in an entire package. Unless Congress changes the law again or these products are reformulated and sold through another legal framework, the online hemp THC-mint market is about to face a major change.

That doesn’t mean every THC mint suddenly becomes illegal everywhere on November 12. State-regulated cannabis laws are separate, and Congress could still change the federal framework. But the current hemp loophole that allows these versions to be sold online is scheduled to become dramatically narrower.

So, more than usual: check the law where you live before ordering weed off the internet.