Cage The Elephant Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne With ‘Changes’ Cover at Lollapalooza

In the two weeks since Ozzy Osbourne’s death, so many artists have delivered tributes to the late heavy metal icon, and now indie rockers Cage The Elephant have joined the choir of bands honoring the singer.

On Thursday (July 31), Cage The Elephant performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago, and during the set, the band whipped out a rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.” Introducing the song, frontman Matt Shultz said: “This past week, we lost, to say a legend would not do it justice, but a beautiful human being. When I think about this song, I think about all the little babies in the world.”

“I just became a father myself, and Ozzy was a beautiful baby that grew to become a beautiful human being,” Schultz added. “So, this goes out to all the beautiful babies in the world who will grow up to become beautiful human beings to do beautiful things.” See footage of the performance below.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76. In a statement, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.” At this time, no cause of death has been shared, but Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years.

Geordie Greep Paid Tribute to Ozzy with a medley of songs

During his set at XOYO in Birmingham, England, the Black Midi frontman Geordi Greep and his bandmates honored Ozzy by cranking out renditions of “Symptom Of The Universe, “War Pigs, “N.I.B.,” “Paranoid,” “Sweet Leaf,” and “Crazy Train.” While Greep and his band provided no vocals, some audience members sang their hearts out to the tunes.

“Very cheesy to talk about this kind of thing, maybe,” Greep said after concluding the musical tribute. “But it’s actually pretty crazy to come to Birmingham when these four fucking guys — they made this music that really changed everything, and they came from this town.” Click here to watch.