Daily Horoscope: April 30, 2025

As the waxing crescent Moon passes through Gemini, it forms a fortuitous trine with Makemake retrograde in Libra. This positive alignment signals a need to move forward with actions that celebrate and uphold your values. The direct opposition of the Sun to instinctual Haumea retrograde is slowly starting to wane, sharpening your instincts and increasing confidence in your choices. The cosmos will tell us when we’re on the right (or wrong) path, stargazer. You merely have to keep your heart and mind open to receiving its messages. Communicative Mercury’s placement in Aries helps boost assertive spirits, encouraging you to speak your truth as you see fit.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Pluto and Mars’ ongoing direct opposition continues to lay the groundwork for great subconscious change. Actively improving yourself requires diligence and patience, Aries. With Saturn’s placement in Pisces, the stars add an air of sensitivity and intuition to areas of your life that require discipline. Let your heart guide you forward and bolster you when you start to lose steam.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ conjunction with Neptune opens a celestial doorway for deeper spiritual connection. Now is a time to dive deep into relationships through revealing and reaffirming conversations. The revelations you find within these discussions stand to benefit both you and the other party, Taurus. You mustn’t let your stubborn streak prevent you from opening up to those who love you.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s placement in Aries helps light a fire under your communicative spirit. Expressing your intentions will become easier, which can be a blessing and a curse. There is a fine line to walk between voicing your opinion and crossing personal boundaries. Keep a close watch on your tongue to avoid falling into behavior that resembles the latter.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Makemake retrograde under Gemini and Libra, making an air-dominant alignment that helps you adapt around your external circumstances. When you remain rooted in the present, dealing with unexpected mishaps and directional changes becomes more straightforward. Emotional and mental distractions should be avoided if possible. Stay focused on the road ahead, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s opposition to Haumea retrograde is slowly waning as your ruling celestial body moves further through Taurus, helping to ease internal friction and make you more confident in your life choices. Pay close attention to cosmic signs pointing you further down this path or toward a new direction. Don’t underestimate your need for guidance every now and then.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s placement in Aries adds extra passion to your communicative spirit, which has the potential to manifest either as fierce advocacy or overbearing criticism. The stars urge you to find a happy medium between these extremes. There is a way to express your thoughts without tearing others down, Virgo, no matter what your pride has to say about it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Makemake retrograde in Gemini and your celestial domain, respectively. This air-dominant alignment helps push you toward future goals and aspirations. It’s time to start reconnecting with what makes your heart and spirit happy, Libra. The stars urge you to put the mundane on the back burner in pursuit of your dreams.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The opposition of your ruling planet, Pluto, to fiery Mars continues in Aquarius and Leo. Once again, this alignment calls for strength and patience as you undergo significant social changes and your goals and aspirations shift. Finding new things to strive toward isn’t a bad thing, Scorpio. Following your heart is the best way to honor yourself. Go with what feels right.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The waxing crescent Moon passes through a brief but potent conjunction with your ruling planet, Jupiter, as the former celestial body makes its way through Gemini. This lunar phase calls for preparation and planning. The goals you want to reach by the end of the lunar cycle require smaller, more thoughtful steps right now. Shift your gaze further down the road.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s placement in Pisces creates a cosmic atmosphere conducive to emotional growth and healing. Unfortunately, this healing process can sometimes feel more painful than you might expect from this type of transformation. Prepare to feel a little uncomfortable. But remember that it’s only temporary. Wisdom and strength await, Capricorn. The stars urge you to keep up this forward momentum in the meantime.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ ongoing sextile with Saturn boosts mental clarity and creativity, helping expand your horizons and find new ways of connecting, building, and growing. This is your time to shine, Aquarius. If anyone were able to blaze a new trail, it would be you. Trust your instincts and have courage. The cosmos appears to be in your corner today.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As Neptune slowly moves further into Aries, your ruling planet eases into a positive sextile with Pluto. Dreams have significant transformative power, Pisces. Don’t be so quick to brush off your lofty aspirations as pipe dreams. Love and passion are highly effective driving forces. The stars are pushing you to use this energy to your advantage. Prosperity and success await.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.