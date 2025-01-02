Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2025

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Ceres in Aquarius, ushering in creative thinking when it comes to areas of nurturing others and ourselves. Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive, stargazer. With Uranus and Jupiter retrograde in the mix, shaking things up, the cosmos is calling you to change your perspective and try new things. Mercury and Eris’ auspicious trine exacerbates this rebellious energy. Don’t be afraid to swim against the tide. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The direct opposition between your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, and Pluto continues. As frustrating as its effects might be, use this as an exercise for your patience and fortitude. Scrambling out of this temporary valley too hastily can cause an even worse backslide, Aries. Hold tight and wait for the tension to pass. Great transformation waits on the other side.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde’s ongoing presence in your celestial domain places a spotlight on unopened doors before you. Venus’ placement in Aquarius adds to this inquisitive energy, pushing you toward new experiences and ideas you might not have been so willing to pursue in the past. Lean into this feeling, Taurus. When nothing seems to be going right, try going left.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, passes through a harmonious trine with dwarf planets Chiron and Eris under Aries. Intellectual and communicative power is at an all-time high. Capitalize on this energy by speaking your mind, particularly when it has to do with your emotional well-being. Be wary of biting your tongue too long, Gemini. The truth will make its way out eventually.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Ceres under Aquarius, shifting emotional focus toward ways to nurture yourself and others. Pay close attention to your internal and external cues. Figuring out what we need is often less complicated than we think. But it requires us to release preconceived notions of what that assistance might look like. Keep an open mind.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, forms a challenging square with Makemake in Capricorn and Libra, respectively. This tense cosmic alignment indicates conflict within areas of activism and philanthropy. It might be more difficult to draw firm conclusions. Don’t let this indecisiveness consume you, Leo. More importantly, be careful not to rush yourself into making a hasty decision. Take your time.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury sits between a trine with Chiron and Eris, both of which are currently flying through Aries. The stars are setting the stage for you to speak your mind and let your emotions be known to others. This type of vulnerability requires you to release the need for ultimate control, if that were even attainable in the first place.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake and the Sun form a challenging square in your celestial domain and Capricorn, creating conflict in how we give back to and connect with our community and environment. You’ve been trying to spread yourself too thin, and the stars are urging you to focus your efforts. Narrowing your energy can make it more effective than spreading it over multiple pursuits.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The square between Haumea and Mars retrograde continues to strengthen in your celestial domain and Leo, making it more difficult to trust your instincts and make progress on your goals. This is a trying time, but it isn’t an impossible one. You learn just as much, if not more, about yourself during tribulations like these anyway, Scorpio. Pay attention.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms an auspicious trine with the conjunction between the waxing crescent Moon and Ceres in Aquarius. The stars present new ideas to care for yourself or others. As the growing lunar phase encourages you to take action, Ceres directs that energy toward personal transformation and empowerment. Focus on what’s in front of you, not potential conquests elsewhere.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and the Sun form a favorable sextile in Pisces and your celestial domain, boosting efforts related to responsibility, discipline, and boundaries. The stars are lining in your favor to make major headway on your goals, Capricorn. Don’t waste this opportunity while it’s in front of you. The stars offer a gentle reminder that there’s no time like the present.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waxing crescent Moon and Ceres form a potent conjunction in your celestial domain, pushing us toward taking care of ourselves or others. Motivation increases, making it easier to stay on track with your efforts. Your ruling planet Uranus retrograde’s presence in steadfast Taurus adds to this cosmic steadiness, stabilizing the ground as you walk this new path.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun forms a positive sextile with Saturn under Capricorn and your celestial domain, easing the burden of obligation and responsibility. Enjoy this downtime while you have it, Pisces. Don’t be so quick to start looking for new endeavors and pursuits to fill your plate with. These will come along in due time, but the chance to rest is far rarer.

