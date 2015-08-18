Listen to a Previously Unreleased Bikini Kill Song “Playground”

Do you ever think one day in the future, every piece of music ever thought up by musicians will be available for us all to listen to? Any riff John Lennon wrote, or something Kurt Cobain hummed will be out there for us to add to our stockpiles of content. To start the stockpile early, coming out soon is the first CD/Vinyl release of Bikini Kill’s 1991 demo Revolution Girl Style Now, and it will include three previously unreleased tracks. One of those tracks is “Playground,” which is really fucking hard and sludgy. Check it out below.